Lawmakers approve new law to curb illegal activity within ritual practices: 'Should be everywhere'

"Keeps an eye on the magicians using [them] and their body parts."

Owls are getting a legal lifeline in Pakistan. A new law against black magic could protect these birds from superstition-driven exploitation.

In September, Pakistan amended its Penal Code to criminalize sorcery, fake faith-healing, and black magic, with penalties of up to seven years in prison and fines reaching 1 million rupees (around $11,287 USD), reported Dawn. Authorities say the move could disrupt networks of so-called "Babas" who exploit superstition through roadside ads and social media, while also reducing the demand for owl body parts used in rituals.

Owls have a complicated place in Pakistani folklore.

Known in Urdu slang as "ullu," or fool, the birds are linked to bad omens and even shape-shifting spirits in some communities. These beliefs have fueled their use in black magic ceremonies, where blood, eyes, beaks, or bones are used in amulets, spells, or elaborate rituals aimed at solving personal problems or exacting revenge. Such practices have contributed to illegal hunting, particularly affecting species like the Indian eagle-owl, which conservationists say are now declining in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Wildlife experts welcome the new law as a rare chance to protect owls while educating communities.

Deputy Chief Wildlife Ranger Dr. Ghulam Rasool told Dawn, "Punjab Wildlife Department keeps an eye on the magicians using owls and their body parts in rites and take necessary action against them when required."

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Conservationists hope stricter enforcement will complement awareness campaigns highlighting the birds' ecological role as natural pest controllers. While urban youth increasingly dismiss these superstitions, in more rural or conservative areas, these myths persist, making enforcement and education vital.

The law is already being hailed as a positive step on social media. On a Facebook post by Pendu Production, one commenter called this "[a] good step." Another argued that this "should be everywhere in Pakistan and for all native species."

Similar initiatives in other regions, like campaigns to protect endangered and native species or curb illegal wildlife trade, show that community education combined with enforcement can make a real difference.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.