Aquarium employees speak out about disturbing practices behind the scenes: 'It's time for legislators to stand up'

Former SeaQuest employees in California have called out animal welfare concerns and exposed key instances and practices that lead to animal neglect and harm. SeaQuest is a chain of interactive aquariums and animal attractions that offer visitors hands-on experiences with animals.

Allegations include animals being overworked in customer interactions while receiving inadequate care and even being starved in certain cases. KXTV reported that employees estimated that over 1,000 animals have died at SeaQuest's Folsom location since it opened in 2018.

Local California Assembly member Nick Schultz has jumped into action after hearing former SeaQuest employees' concerns. He is proposing a bill aimed at protecting captive wild animals by banning public interactions with certain species like sloths and otters at facilities like SeaQuest.

This bill, AB 892, seeks to end harmful practices of companies like SeaQuest that favor profit over animal welfare even to the end of neglect and cruelty. While California is known to be a state often leading the way with animal rights laws, there is room to grow.

"Now it's time for lawmakers to stand up and say we can do better in California," Schultz said, per ABC10.

A former employee stated that SeaQuest "is run by business people, not animal experts."

Unfortunately, SeaQuest's practices are not isolated incidents, as the fight for profits in animal tourism settings has often led to the mistreatment of animals. SeaWorld, Edinburgh Zoo, and elephant sanctuaries have also come under scrutiny.

Visitors engaging in animal tourism at a facility such as SeaQuest want to trust that its practices place the animal's well-being first, but unfortunately, this is not always the case.

The bill is still in the early stages but has been introduced in the California legislature and is awaiting further discussion and review. It represents a growing movement toward ensuring better treatment and protection for captive animals.

Schultz said the bill is just the beginning of a bigger conservation and that action from the public will likely determine its fate.

"Call your lawmaker. Call your assembly member. Call your senator's office," he said.

This advice carries beyond this bill, too. Using your voice and voting for pro-climate candidates to begin with is a powerful way to take climate action.

