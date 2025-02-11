  • Outdoors Outdoors

Influencer's seemingly innocent elephant pics stir controversy — why experts say the pics conceal a dark truth

These shady facilities are exploiting animals and visitors alike.

by Zachary Craley
Photo Credit: iStock

Getting up close and personal with a bathing elephant may look like an incredible experience, but these Instagrammable moments mask a dark truth.

ScandAsia reported on a visit by Danish influencer Elvira Pitzner (@elvirapitznerofficial) to what she called an "elephant sanctuary" in Thailand.

Pitzner's Instagram post shows her brushing an elephant's head and trunk with a brush.

"They sleep in the wild jungle at night and come for food and a shower during the daytime. How beautiful are these animals?" wrote Pitzner in the caption.

Despite numerous heart-eye emojis in the comments, her post stirred up controversy.

Animal rights organization World Animal Protection DK (@worldanimalprotectiondk) questioned the legitimacy of this elephant sanctuary in a comment. "There is no freedom for these elephants in a life where tourists can get close enough to touch them," the organization wrote.

Social media promotes eye-catching experiences like bathing or riding elephants. These interactions may seem harmless, but they hide the abuse elephants are subjected to off-camera.

What makes these fake elephant refuges even more frustrating is that they're taking advantage of a genuine desire to do good. People know it's important to protect these critically endangered animals. Yet these facilities are exploiting animals and visitors alike, World Animal Protection DK alleges.

Pitzner may well have had good intentions believing everything was on the level, though one could argue her status as an influencer requires her to bring more scrutiny to the organizations she highlights to her nearly half-million followers.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, sham sanctuaries are also dangerous; it noted a tourist was recently killed in Thailand by a stressed elephant.

Exploring the world and interacting with wildlife can be a rewarding experience, but it's important to travel responsibly.

Animal rights organizations encourage people to do their research. They recommend genuine sanctuaries that only allow you to observe animals from a distance. A legitimate elephant rescue does not breed elephants or offer rides or performances.

Any facility that allows physical contact with a wild animal should be a red flag.

Elephant populations are declining because of poaching and habitat loss from human activities. The loss of such an iconic species would be devastating, not only because we'd lose this majestic animal but because they play a vital role in our ecosystem. Scientists are just now learning how grazing elephants help cool our planet.

Sadly, tourist traps like this one set back conservation efforts.

"Even if the site claims to have rescued the animals or operates as a sanctuary, if you can touch, ride, or bathe with elephants," warned World Animal Protection DK, per ScandAsia. "It's likely they've suffered significant mistreatment."

