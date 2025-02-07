SeaWorld at risk of being dragged to court by numerous groups: 'Flagrant violations of federal law are causing serious harm'

SeaWorld has been served a notice of intent to sue by environmental advocates that say it's been polluting nearby Mission Bay and surrounding beaches in violation of its fireworks permit, according to a report by NBC San Diego.

What's happening?

The company is no stranger to controversy, as it's been recovering from the backlash of 2013 documentary Blackfish. It suffered a series of lawsuits related to the film and its depiction of unethical treatment of orcas at the park.

Now, the company is dealing with legal issues brought forth by San Diego Coastkeeper and the Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation, as the report detailed.

They allege the company has failed to clean up after its fireworks shows, leaving area beaches and waters covered in debris. In addition, the company is said to have been discharging improperly treated wastewater into Mission Bay, an area used by the public for recreation.

"SeaWorld's flagrant violations of federal law are causing serious harm to Mission Bay's marine environment, and contradict the company's stated mission to conserve wildlife worldwide," said Coastkeeper executive director Phillip Musegaas in a statement.

"Their failure to clean up their fireworks mess and inability to properly treat aquarium water before discharging it back into the Bay must end."

Why is this situation so important?

As the San Diego Coastkeeper detailed in its letter of intent, SeaWorld hosts 150 fireworks shows each year, firing up to 1,750 shells from a barge in the bay. It claims to have collected "shocking amounts" of evidence from the surrounding waters.

Cleanup following any fireworks display is required by the company's permit, yet the advocates state this hasn't been done.

Hazardous waste including sharp wires, broken ignitors, shell casings, shattered plastic, and residue from toxic metals such as barium, chromium, cobalt, and copper, have been found strewn across the seafloor of Mission Bay and nearby Fiesta Island beaches.

"SeaWorld has known about the discharges and debris on Fiesta Island for years," said Livia Beaudin, partner at Coast Law Group, attorneys for the Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation.

"SeaWorld even has permits to conduct drone shows which result in zero discharge to Mission Bay, but it continues to choose profits over people and wildlife."

What's being done about this pollution issue?

Quite obviously, SeaWorld could opt for the less-polluting drone display instead of fireworks — in line with its stated mission to "rescue and protect animals in the wild" — which would save cleanup efforts, reduce plastic debris and toxic materials, and keep the areas safer for the people and wildlife that frequent them.

According to NBC San Diego, a local resident said they saw SeaWorld crews already taking care of debris in the area.

"They're picking up trash. They've got the long clipper things, and they've got trash bags. I like the responsibility part of it. I like to see that SeaWorld is actually out here making an effort to clean up their mess," she said.

