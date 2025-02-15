Local wildlife advocate warns of potential disastrous results when trying to get close to these reptiles for pictures: 'Stay back from them'

"They look amazing, I know, but they are protected animals."

While being in nature can benefit your health in many ways, staying away from wild animals also helps keep them safe and healthy.

Unfortunately, this wildlife advocate saw too many tourists around them approaching wild sea turtles and warned others against doing so in r/Kauai.

"Even when you are in the water behind the cones, stay back from them. Those cones are up for a reason. … [The turtles] look amazing I know but they are protected animals," the original poster wrote.

They continued, "I took this picture not only behind the cones but a couple feet back; just zoom in if you want pictures or videos. There is no reason to get close to them."

The OP also included their picture of a sea turtle resting on the line between the ocean and the sand.

A study published by MDPI discusses how touching sea turtles can spread bacterial infections and harm the health of both humans and turtles.

Touching sea turtles in Hawai'i is especially problematic because of how important they are to Hawaiian culture.

"In Hawaiian mythology, an 'aumakua is a personal family god, usually a former ancestor, that watches over you," said Greg Lind, a Hawaiian storyteller, to Ho'oulu, the student paper for the University of Hawai'i's Maui College. "The honu, or green sea turtle, is a popular 'aumakua for many Hawaiians."

Though it may be disappointing to not be able to approach a sea turtle in person, using a camera to zoom in on the turtle allows you to enjoy them up close while they and their ecosystem stay safe.

One Redditor agreed with this thought by saying, "People need to remember that most cameras have a good zoom on them now. No need to break the 25ft distance."

"I saw one turtle while I was there and felt so lucky to see it. I can't imagine harassing them. They are so peaceful and a blessing to see," said another user.

"I didn't know you can't walk in the water behind them," a third Redditor remarked. "The signs only said stay a certain distance away."

While current guidelines on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website say to simply "keep your distance" from sea turtles on land, it generally recommends staying at least 50 yards (150 feet) from most marine animals (some require more distance) regardless of if you are on a boat or on land.

