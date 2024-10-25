Rescuers face race against time to rehabilitate sea turtle struck by boat — here's what happened

"It is almost always a fatal injury."

A young sea turtle was rescued in Delaware after being struck by a boat. The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute helped the Kemp's ridley sea turtle — an endangered species and considered to be the rarest sea turtle — after it sustained several injuries from a boat propeller.

A significant head injury has caused "abnormal" neurological behavior, but the sea turtle has shown "signs of strength," as reported by CoastTV. According to MERR, over half of the sea turtles they rescue suffer fatal injuries from boat propellers.

This rescue demonstrates the dangers sea turtles and other marine wildlife face by boat traffic in coastal areas and also raises awareness about the importance of protecting marine life.

MERR's Suzanne Thurman has been advocating for boat owners to invest in propeller cages, which can prevent harm to marine life and protect boats as well. Thurman says while she doesn't believe boaters intend to harm sea turtles, 20-30 sea turtles die each year from boat propellers in Delaware.

"It's not a deliberate or careless thing, [boaters] just don't see them," says Thurman. "And the damage from the propeller normally cuts through the shell, sometimes even decapitates the turtle. But it is almost always a fatal injury."

Because of sea turtles' hard shells, boat propellers can get severely damaged as well.

Sea turtle populations have been declining due to various significant threats, including habitat loss from pollution and climate change, entanglement in fishing gear, and the killing of turtles and eggs for consumption in some areas.

Sea turtles are a vital part of the ocean's ecosystem. The Olive Ridley Project, a nonprofit in the UK whose mission is to protect sea turtles and their habitats, says sea turtles are "an important part of the planet's food web and play a vital role in maintaining the health of the world's oceans."

Various species of sea turtles feed on organisms. For example, green turtles feed on seagrass, which stops the aquatic plant from growing too long and maintains a healthy "nursery" habitat for marine species.

Propeller cages appear to be a worthwhile investment for both boat owners and the environment.

