Video of beachgoers with endangered sea turtle sparks outrage: 'It's illegal for a reason'

"[It] … can cause distress to the animal."

Giving wildlife plenty of space and observing from a distance is the best thing you can do to avoid unnecessarily putting yourself and the animal in danger.

Unfortunately, lots of people don't seem to understand this — especially when the wildlife in question seems harmless — as a video on Reddit showed.

In the clip, several tourists get up close and personal with an endangered sea turtle on a beach in Hawai'i. Despite warnings from a local man about staying 10 feet away, several of the tourists ventured within reach to take selfies with the animal.

After the local told them they had video footage of the people who had broken the law by getting too close and a volunteer approached, the beachgoers moved away.

Harassing sea turtles is illegal in Hawai'i. Violators can be fined up to $100,000 per violation and receive jail time for not adhering to this rule, which is part of the Endangered Species Act, per NOAA.

All over the world, there are regulations in place to protect people and wild animals in close contact. These rules are not there to spoil people's fun but to protect wildlife and people from harm. Wild animals are unpredictable, and even one as seemingly harmless as a turtle can have a nasty bite.

Interactions with humans can also cause animals lots of stress. A literature review conducted in 2021 found that small mammals and birds will alter their behavior by leaving an area or spending less time feeding when people get within 300 feet. For larger animals, this altered behavior can occur when people get within half a mile.

While this might not seem like a big deal, changing behavior patterns can be draining and takes time away from foraging, breeding, and nursing. Some animals might also be forced to abandon their young if people get too close.

Following the rules and staying an appropriate distance from wildlife is the best thing you can do to protect animals and ensure they are here for future generations.

The close interaction with the turtle by these beachgoers sparked outrage among commenters.

"Crowding a wild animal, especially in a group that size, can cause distress to the animal," one wrote.

Another added, "It's illegal for a reason."

