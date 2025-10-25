Experts issue warning after swimmers are attacked by unexpected culprits: 'The pain was so intense I nearly fainted'

Sea turtle attacks are on the rise along the Greek coast, and swimmers should be careful.

What's happening?

According to Ekathimerini, swimmers at Marathi Beach in Hania, Crete, and Parapolitika reported an incident in July at a beach in Chania, Crete.

Marine biologists suspect the attacks are a consequence of tourists and fishermen feeding the turtles. Ekathimerini spoke with a Crete resident, identified as K.B., who discussed the bite on her thigh that required hospitalization due to infection.

"The pain was so intense I nearly fainted," she said.

While sea turtles don't have teeth, they have sharp, strong beaks. When they attack, they can leave harsh bruises and broken skin.

Experts advise swimmers to be aware of their surroundings, keep a distance, and move their arms and legs dramatically if they see a turtle approaching. The robust movement can scare them away.

Dimitris Fytilis, a wildlife expert, explained that the turtles may see swimmers as competitors for resources, per Ekathimerini. They associate humans with food and may be territorial.

What do these turtle attacks mean?

Greek beaches are generally still safe.

However, a rise in turtle attacks means visitors should exercise caution. Turtles are not harmless, as their bites can damage muscles. If a bite breaks the skin, wounds can become infected, which can be fatal if left untreated.

A turtle attack is scary, making a beautiful beach less pleasant for visitors. These interactions are also unpleasant for turtles, so it's best to prevent them altogether.

In addition to human feeding, turtles may also be attacked more often due to habitat destruction, limited food supply, and human population growth.

The more humans there are, the more visitors there are to the turtles' beaches. Expanding human communities can also encroach on the turtles' habitats, depleting their food resources and forcing them closer to beaches where people swim.

What's being done about the turtle attacks?

To protect yourself, keep a safe distance from wild animals, follow officials' instructions, and do not feed sea turtles.

These tips might prevent attacks, but helping protect their habitats and reducing pollution is a more effective long-term solution.

Reducing pollution by using less plastic or harmful fuels can bolster a diverse food supply and ensure water is clean enough for them to thrive away from the human beaches.

Turning turtle habitats into protected sanctuaries, where humans cannot build or swim, also helps keep them away from beaches and ensures the safety of both turtles and humans.

