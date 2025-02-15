First-of-its-kind floating structure will help sea life — here are the details

"This is a direct application of the things we study."

One of the United Nations' latest marine life conservation projects has created a floating rehabilitation center for injured loggerhead sea turtles right off the coast of the Kerkennah Islands in Southern Tunisia, Phys.org reported.

This floating barge structure involves large netted, seafloor-length enclosures that allow the turtles a chance to recover from injuries in their natural habitat.

Categorized as an endangered species, loggerhead sea turtles are frequently caught and injured in fishing nets used by large fisheries for mass harvesting. However, the turtles are not usually the intended target.

"It is often the fishermen themselves who bring the injured turtles to the barge," said Hamed Mallat, marine biologist and head of this UN conservation project, per Phys.org.

This floating rehabilitation center is the first of its kind for this endangered turtle species. "It is important that the sea turtles recover in their natural environment," Mallat said. The large enclosures give the turtles enough room to move around and feed comfortably, enabling the team to treat up to five sea turtles at a time.

Conservation projects like this can help vulnerable and endangered species repopulate. For example, a wildlife conservation project in Australia helped bring back saltwater crocodiles from the brink of extinction. Local fishermen and conservation officials in Cambodia collaborated to revitalize rare catfish in the Mekong River.

This innovative rehab center gives sea turtles a second chance at survival. It also happens to be a great teaching moment for the younger generation and Tunisia's flock of summer tourists.

"This is a direct application of the things we study," said Sarah Gharbi, a fisheries and environment student at the National Agronomic Institute of Tunisia (INAT), per Phys.org. "It's also a first interaction with marine species that we usually don't see as part of our study or in our laboratories."

Her teacher, Rimel Ben Messaoud, added that this project provides great "educational value," per Phys.org.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.