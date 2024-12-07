Frustrating footage catches tourists trying to turn public beach into sea lion petting zoo: 'This is dangerous'

The video highlights the disregard spectators can have for their own safety and animal well-being.

We go to the coast to soak in the sun, enjoy the ocean's beauty, and play freely on the beach. With a total coastline of up to 12,383 miles and a total shoreline measuring 88,633 miles, the United States offers much room to explore and enjoy. With a vast coastal playground, visitors may encounter marine life ashore.

On Instagram recently, frustrating footage caught tourists trying to turn a public beach into a sea lion petting zoo.

Shared on the account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), one Instagram reel depicts tourists gathering around a pack of sea lions resting under the sun at the San Diego-based, public beach La Jolla Cove in California. Captured by Mark Girardeau (@markgirardeau), a nature photographer and wildlife naturalist, the video highlights the disregard spectators can have for their own safety and animal well-being.

"Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, keep at least 50-100 yards from sea lions/seals and other marine mammals," reads the video caption.

The post includes additional information regarding public safety among sea lions: "We agree that rangers should be present when sea lions haul out in the Cove to keep the public at safe distances and prevent harassment. And yes, some sea lions are currently suffering from Domoic Acid poisoning, which can make their behavior more aggressive."

According to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, as global temperatures have risen in recent years, unusually warm sea surface temperatures have affected the population of sea lions, lowering numbers and affecting migratory patterns as the animal must search elsewhere for food sources.

Reflecting the overall health of the marine ecosystem, sea lions are considered ecosystem indicators, per NOAA Fisheries.

Vandalism and disregard for wildlife at public beaches is not anything new. For example, one diver was found to have vandalized a coral reef by carving a name onto it, which can harm a delicate marine ecosystem.

Respect for our community's beaches, as well as the marine life that thrive along the shore and under the sea, is critical to maintain. By doing so, we keep ourselves safe from potential harm as well.

"This is dangerous," wrote one Instagram user at the amount of tourists getting up close and personal with the herd of sea lions.

"I'm shocked they are allowed to get so close," commented another user.

