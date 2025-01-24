Viral video shows what happens when man gets too close to sea lions: 'They're basically wolves in water'

Sometimes, wild animals seem tame, but it is important to remember that most of them can cause serious injury to humans. One person had a close call when they tested the boundaries of some sea lions.

In a video shared to the Sacramento forum on Reddit, one bystander captured the moment when a person was nearly charged by a massive sea lion. The clip shows someone walking along a pier toward a group of around a dozen dozing sea lions. The man is walking toward these animals the way you might approach your mailbox, not a 200-plus-pound wild animal.

When he is about 10 feet away, one of the closest pinnipeds pops up from its nap on high alert. While the audio is not clear, the animal may be barking or may just be taking a defensive pose. Finally coming to his senses, the man scampers away from the bothered animals.

This person was extremely lucky, because while we often see these animals napping, they can be territorial when threatened. More often than not, sea lions charge at people who get too close, and you can get out of the way, but occasionally they do some harm. NBC 7 in San Diego reported that two people were bitten by a sea lion while swimming. It's just another reason to stay vigilant when wild animals may be nearby.

Unfortunately, instances like this are all too common. Beaches in California have been closed to give sea lions space from the general public during mating season. Tourists have gotten incredibly close to these wild animals for a selfie, and sea lions have even been injured by irresponsible behavior.

Redditors were quick to vilify the irresponsible tourist.

Someone rightly provided a warning about sea lions: "While they look cute, they're basically wolves in the water and still quite capable of maiming."

Another person remarked on the man's quick retreat, saying: "At least he's not dumb enough to realize how fast they can move on land. What an idiot, though; leave them alone."

