Locals outraged after tourists swarm wild sea lions resting on beach: 'This is so upsetting'

An agitated Redditor posted a photo of a beach crawling with tourists — and two distressed sea lions in the middle

The San Diego resident's image, shared on r/SanDiegan, received substantial attention. It depicts more than a dozen people on a rocky shore.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the very center of the picture, you can see a wild sea lion. If you look closer, you'll notice there are at least two.

The caption reads: "This is so upsetting. Come on, folks." The people are mere feet away from the wild animals, and the sea lion in the center looks anxious and bothered.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, sea lions are not usually aggressive toward humans. However, every animal has its limits. In July, a video of a large sea lion charging swimmers went viral.

These animals can become aggressive if they feel stressed or threatened. Sea lions may bite people, which can lead to serious infections. This typically happens when they're overwhelmed by humans, such as in the photo posted to Reddit. They can also be more aggressive when their pups are near.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits harassing, harming, or approaching sea lions. Harassment includes touching, swimming with, and being too close to them. NOAA Fisheries has viewing guidelines that require people (and pets) to stay at least 50 yards away from sea lions.

Careless people — including the ones in this photo — endanger themselves and the animals. Wild animals that injure or kill humans are frequently euthanized. All it takes is one irresponsible person to put an innocent animal's life at risk.

Over 500 Redditors commented on the frustrating photograph. Many felt bad for the animals, with one saying, "That poor seal." Others expressed anger at the people with comments such as, "This is disgusting behavior."

Some called for more action from authorities concerning this issue. One user wrote: "People should get fine[d] for doing something like this. Not sure why [a] regular person needs pictures so close to wildlife."

