Volunteers fight back against dangerous plant plaguing their community: 'The work we're doing now is for the generations that come after us'

For Earth Day, over 100 volunteers in the state of Washington gathered to clear and restore Maple Creek Reach, focusing their efforts on the removal of the invasive Scotch broom plant. Hosted by various nonprofit organizations and groups, including the Nooksack Tribe and the Whatcom Conservation District, the volunteer crew took hours out of its Saturday to clear the land and make room for naturally occurring flora to grow, according to The Front.

"Together with these partnerships, we're protecting these resources, not only for the tribes but for the entire community," explained Nooksack Tribe preservation officer Trevor Delgado. "The work we're doing now is for the generations that come after us."

Evergreen and wide-reaching, the Scotch broom plant can yield over 20,000 seeds that may dwell in the soil for up to 80 years, according to the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District. Left alone, Scotch broom can displace native species and ultimately bring about the loss of ecosystems that rely on native plants for their sustenance.

The most effective way to ward off a Scotch broom takeover is to cut, pull, and uproot the plants — especially in the springtime, when the soil is the softest.

The restoration work conducted by the volunteers is part of a greater goal to preserve threatened species of salmon in Washington by improving land and water quality, per The Front.

Even one invasive species can bring about the collapse of an ecosystem, causing wildlife populations to decline and habitat health to crumble. Since plants like Scotch broom can spread with little resistance, they also pose a nuisance and a financial burden to local homeowners looking to maintain their yards.

Removing an invasive plant species — and allowing native plants to naturally reclaim the space — is the best thing we can do to reduce water consumption and support the pollinator species that are vital to our crops and food supply.

In fact, rewilding your yard by planting native species can prove beneficial to your local ecosystem as well as your wallet. You'll be saving money on water, fertilizer, and the like while keeping your lawn natural, since native species are intended to survive in your area. That's why the Maple Creek volunteers' efforts to clear out invasive Scotch broom and make room for native plants make for both a financially and environmentally sustainable approach.

"As the day came to a close, volunteers left behind a transformed landscape and a renewed sense of connection to the land," reported The Front.

