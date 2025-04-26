Expert issues dire warning about invasive takeover in national park: 'It should be illegal to sell'

Invasive plants are a conservationist's nightmare while national parks tend to be a conservationist's dream. It makes a lot of sense, then, that invasive plants located in a national park would elicit a powerful reaction from just such an impassioned expert.

TikToker Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) is a botanist who promotes the protection of the natural world with a unique brand of high-energy humor. Few posts display this more effectively than a video he shared while visiting California's Redwood National and State Parks. (Take note: The video contains some profanity.)

Viewers can see Dickson driving down a winding road flanked by greenery. He describes the plant life on display both colorfully and crudely.

"Look at all that invasive b******* in Redwood National Park, bro," Dickson exclaims. "You got that pampas grass taking over every inch of these bluffs."

He continues on, getting even more foul-mouthed and irreverent as he goes. Ultimately, Dickson makes some great points about how damaging the invasive pampas grass can be to the local ecosystem.

"Invasive Pampas growing all over the coast at Redwood National Park is a classic example of how ecologically destructive this invasive plant truly is," the caption reads. "It should be illegal to sell pampas grass in North America, especially California. Stop supporting businesses that blatantly destroy native biodiversity by selling invasive plants to the public and plant native."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, in describing invasive plants to avoid, has shared that the grass, originally native to South America, was "introduced to Santa Barbara, California in 1848 by nursery operators." It has since "spread all over the state, threatening native plants and the animals that rely on them."

Introducing invasive species into an ecosystem can disrupt the habitat's delicate balance. Invasive plants can outcompete local species for resources, grow and spread rapidly, degrade animal homes, and become nearly impossible to totally remove.

Pampas grass has reportedly been chosen in the past by property owners for its ability to last for years. That and its prolific seed generation point to a plant that can be difficult to wholly remove from an area suffering under its pervasiveness.

Unfortunately, some invasive plants can be purchased from a nursery, making it all too easy for the average person to cause ecological chaos. If you'd like to avoid this, consider upgrading to a natural lawn of clover and buffalo grass or rewilding your yard by cultivating other native plants.

As an alternative to pampas, for example, the CDFW has recommended giant wildrye, which is native to the state, drought-resistant, and a food source for birds. Natural lawns and native plants promote a healthy ecosystem and support important pollinators. They're also far cheaper and less time- and energy-intensive to maintain because they're already well-suited to the local habitat. On top of that, they can look absolutely beautiful.

TikTok users commiserated about the frustration of invasive plants, sharing comments on Dickson's post.

"Ugh the phragmites reeds all over the East Coast look so similar," one wrote.

"In the Southeast, we have kudzu taking over everything," another noted.

