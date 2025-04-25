  • Outdoors Outdoors

Nature expert issues warning on aggressive plant species taking over his area: 'I'm wading through an absolute sea of it'

"It's completely overtaken the understory."

by Grace Howarth
Though invasive plants can sometimes look beautiful, they have an ugly side when it comes to the ecosystem.

TikTok forager Fisher Neal (@huntingactor) shared his distress about the abundance of invasive species in his area. He also expressed his annoyance that some people downplay the severity of the damage that these plants can cause.

@huntingactor I dont know who is spreading this idea that invasive species aren't so bad but its past time to shut it down. Its not their fault that they're here, but thats no reason to ignore them. They're called invasive for a reason and anyone who has a garden should pay very close attention to what they plant! How about we all just plant natives? There are so many good ones. #invasivespecies #barberry #foraging #learnontiktok #learntohuntnyc ♬ original sound - huntingactor

The TikToker started his video by noting that others were increasingly expressing sympathy for invasive species, saying things such as, "We shouldn't be down on invasive species, because they didn't bring themselves here."

He then panned to an enormous green space filled with invasive species. 

"The reason we call it invasive is because it's a f****** problem," he said. 

He identified the plant as Japanese barberry, a deciduous invasive species. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"I'm wading through an absolute sea of it," he said, struggling to get through the waist-high vines.

Claiming it covered 20 acres, he went on to say, "It's completely taken over the understory," adding that, "It's bad for wildlife, it's bad for the native plants."

Invasive crops aren't only a massive headache to deal with; it's true that they can also threaten the ecosystem of the land. 

Having a yard filled with native plants, on the other hand, can save you time and money on maintenance compared to monoculture lawns while conserving water and reducing utility bills. It can also provide a better environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

If you are trying to rejuvenate your own yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite easy and will save you money in the long run. Simply introducing native ground cover such as clover or buffalo grass can do your yard (and your wallet) a world of good.

One confounded commenter asked, "Why is it still legal to sell invasive species?"

Another said, "Many people don't understand the delicate balance in micro-ecosystems. Native plants work together, invasive species throw it completely off!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

