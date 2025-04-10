  • Outdoors Outdoors

Aquarium celebrates groundbreaking success in saving endangered species: 'We are incredibly proud of reaching this milestone'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Merlin Entertainments

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium has bred and released over 250 southern pygmy perch into wetlands north of Canberra, Australia, according to Merlin Entertainments.

The perch has been the victim of habitat loss and predation by invasive species such as the redfin perch, common carp and eastern gambusia, leading to its near threatened status.

Following up on the four-year rehabilitation program, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will keep tabs on the population to ensure the fish are succeeding in the wild.

Southern pygmy perch live in freshwater, subsisting mostly on mosquito larvae and mayflies. As such, they perform a vital ecosystem service of controlling insect populations.

Invasive species are typically brought into new territories by humans. Without the natural checks and balances that they evolved alongside, these species spread wildly. This creates a monopoly on resources, preventing native species from accessing food and territory. When combined with habitat loss, native species are in real danger.

In the case of many waterborne species, dams, droughts, floods, and rising temperatures are major roadblocks. Water diversion for agriculture and industry has made it especially challenging to maintain southern pygmy perch habitat.

There's good reason to be optimistic. Private breeding programs have shown success elsewhere, including in Mexico where boxer pupfish were saved from extinction. More information on the southern pygmy perch program and opportunities to donate can be found on the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium website. Organizers in NSW are optimistic about the impact of the reintroduction.

"They play a vital role in freshwater ecosystems by controlling insect populations and supporting biodiversity, which ensures the health of streams and wetlands," said Laura Simmons, head of conservation, welfare, and education for Sea Life Aquariums. "We are incredibly proud of reaching this milestone, which marks a significant step in recovering the species and securing its future in Australia's freshwater ecosystems."

