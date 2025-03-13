Experts debunk viral conspiracy theory following extreme weather event: 'It's most certainly not [that]'

When we talk about heavy rainfall, we need to talk about it.

A December flooding incident in Dubai caught the attention of a conspiracy community on Reddit. Scientists say it is unlikely the extreme event was the result of an attempt to control the weather.

What's happening?

At least 20 people died during the December flooding in Dubai. In one portion of the United Arab Emirates, 10 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, per reports by Forbes. Extreme weather events like this are becoming more common as a result of the overheating of our planet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In fact, a study by Climate Central found that "climate change is supercharging the water cycle."

A thread in Reddit's "conspiracy" community featured a headline from a news article about the Dubai flooding: "Photos of torrential Dubai flash floods show the downsides of trying to control the weather."

"It's most certainly not cloud seeding," the former chief scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Ryan Maue, told the Associated Press. "If that occurred with cloud seeding, they'd have water all the time. You can't create rain out of thin air per se and get 6 inches of water. That's akin to perpetual motion technology."

Another extreme event last spring in Dubai also raised what scientists say is the unwarranted specter of a cloud-seeding conspiracy. That event also had several scientists speaking out, dousing conspiracy theories by attributing the record rainfall to a warming world.

Why are conspiracy theories about controlling the weather important?

Conspiracy theories spread misinformation, minimizing the reality of the climate crisis. In a similar situation, conspiracy theories thrived in the wake of the devastating damage wrought by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina last fall.

"When we talk about heavy rainfall, we need to talk about climate change. Focusing on cloud seeding is misleading," according to Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto per the Associated Press. "Rainfall is becoming much heavier around the world as the climate warms because a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture."

Climate Central's analysis of precipitation trends from 1958 to 2021 found our warming world intensified the most extreme precipitation days for every major region in the United States.

"With 2°C (3.6°F) of warming, 85% of 3,111 total U.S. counties are likely to experience a 10% or higher increase in precipitation falling on the heaviest 1% of days," the study noted.

What's being done about setting the record straight?

Becoming informed about critical climate issues and discussing them with family and friends can help prevent the spread of misinformation and quash harmful conspiracy theories. It's also important for policymakers to spread climate awareness to prevent misinformation from overtaking public thought.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.