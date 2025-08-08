Shocking report reveals major issue with safety of US drinking water: 'The risk of disease was unacceptably high'

A new study has confirmed widespread contamination of drinking water sources across the United States, and especially in marginalized communities, due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

What's happening?

The Waterkeeper Alliance has completed a study on the prevalence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in surface waters throughout the U.S. The "forever chemicals" — so called for their persistence in environments and bodies — have been linked to a wide range of health issues, from cancer to reproductive health concerns.

PFAS are widely found in common household items, such as non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-resistant furniture, and some brands of dental floss.

"The consumer products we use are leaching out their PFAS in our landfills and wastewater and getting back into surface waters," Graham F. Peaslee, a physics professor at the University of Notre Dame, told Newsweek. "This is one of the reasons why the PFAS contamination that has already occurred is thought to be the most expensive cleanup the U.S. has yet to face."

Why are these findings so alarming?

Peaslee also told Newsweek, "For a lifetime of exposure at these concentrations in our drinking water, the risk of disease was unacceptably high."

Even lower levels of exposure over time may lead to health problems, as the chemicals can accumulate in the body and stay there for long periods. And while some people may be able to lower exposure by avoiding PFAS-containing products, contaminated surface water — a major drinking water source — endangers everyone.

Meanwhile, as the report from the Waterkeeper Alliance underscores, "Communities of color, low-income, and rural areas, which are often closer to sources of industrial pollution and have limited resources for water testing and treatment, face higher exposure risks and greater health vulnerabilities."

When PFAS leach into the soil, they can also weaken soil health and inhibit plant growth. In marine environments, they can disrupt aquatic ecosystems. The chemicals have already been found in countless wildlife species around the world and in the global food supply.

What's being done about PFAS in drinking water sources?

Advocacy groups are calling for better water monitoring and treatment to remove PFAS and improve public health. These efforts can be meaningfully supported by researchers seeking to overcome the challenge of removing PFAS at scale.

Some experts recommend using certified, PFAS-removing water filters at home. But the root of the problem lies in the prevalence of products containing PFAS, and individuals making their own personal choices to avoid these as best they can won't be solution enough.

The Waterkeeper Alliance says its recent findings "[reinforce] the urgent need for stronger regulations, expanded research, increased funding, and improved treatment technologies."

