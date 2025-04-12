Interns deploy inventive methods to protect 'hidden gem' nature area: 'Hiker's dream'

"We'll look at changes over time, and this will indicate if any events are happening."

A pair of interns are raising awareness about a "hidden gem" in San Diego County — and thanks to their efforts, this gem should remain pristine for future generations to enjoy.

As CBS News 8 reported, Jordan Legrys and Olivia Boitano are working as water-quality monitoring interns for Nature Collective, a conservation and science education nonprofit established in 1987. Each week, they head to the San Elijo Lagoon to monitor its oxygen, temperature, and salinity levels with their sensors, gathering data and watching closely for signs that anything is amiss.

"We'll look at changes over time and this will indicate if any events are happening," Legrys told CBS News 8. "The lagoon's health and water are important to make sure plants and animals stay healthy as well and they're getting all their nutrients."

Situated off Interstate 5, the lagoon is a "hiker's dream," according to Nature Collective, featuring more than nine miles of trails and serving as a stopping point or home for more than 1,000 animal and plant species, including many that are rare and endangered.

For Legrys and Boitano, protecting one of the largest wetlands in San Diego was a no-brainer, with their love for nature fueling their path into conservation.

In addition to being a haven of biodiversity — crucial for healthy ecosystems to limit disease spread and support economic growth — the lagoon helps protect against flooding and filters pollutants, contributing to cleaner air and water, as Boitano explained to CBS News 8.

If you visit the lagoon or other natural recreation areas, one of the best ways to support the work of conservation organizations like Nature Collective is to ensure you're a responsible guest.

That includes ensuring you don't leave behind any litter and maintaining a proper distance from wildlife. For those who want to get more involved, Nature Collective also offers community events and volunteer opportunities at the lagoon.

"It's so interesting, I feel like I drove by it a lot and never took the time to stop by, but it's so peaceful I recommend people stop by," Legrys told CBS News 8.

"It's a great place to come outdoors and learn about wildlife," Legrys added.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.