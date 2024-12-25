Volunteer shares before-and-after photos after counteracting illegal activity at hiking spot: 'This drives me crazy'

"You would think people who love the outdoors would want to protect it."

A San Antonio hiker was surprised after coming across an unexpected sight on a trailhead.

Off the Texas trail, beyond a fence, the ground was covered in litter. Before and after photos on r/DeTrashed documented the results of their cleanup.

Photo Credit: Reddit

At first glance, it may not look like much, but the second photo shows just how much trash there was to clean up: four bags' full.

The worst part is that the original poster revealed that just behind them was the trailhead parking lot, along with a picnic table and trash can.

"People, let's do better," the OP wrote.

Enjoying nature requires a sense of respect. A greater understanding of the world around us will increase the desire to preserve and protect it. Those who disrespect nature by throwing trash on the ground, committing vandalism, or ignoring rules at national parks directly affect other peoples' experiences.

When taking advantage of trails or exploring, the leave no trace policy is best. In fact, some hikers have taken it upon themselves to bring trash bags with them so they can pack out whatever they find along the way. It's an unfortunate state of affairs but exemplifies how a lack of education and carelessness trickles down onto the shoulders of those who know better.

Beyond the fact that littering is tacky, our land and oceans are home to all kinds of wildlife. Polluting is harmful to their environment and their diet, as some try to eat what they mistake for food. These human actions can be incredibly deadly for wildlife. Becoming aware of how to better coexist and spreading the word will help keep all species safer — from the oceans to the skies and everything in between.

The trail cleanup photos received well-deserved praise, and commenters relayed mutual feelings of frustration.

"You're making the world around you a better place than how you found it! Keep up the good work!!!" one Redditor applauded.

Another, clearly triggered, responded: "This drives me crazy. You would think people who love the outdoors would want to protect it."

"Much more inviting," someone else agreed.

