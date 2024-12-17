Government pledges $16 million to combat invasive threat responsible for billions in annual costs: 'Critical to efforts to stem the spread'

Invasive species cost the U.S. billions of dollars each year, yet solutions to prevent the damage are within reach. That's why the U.S. Forest Service is stepping up with a $16 million investment to address the issue.

Backed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the initiative's goal is to monitor and restore ecosystems across 37 states and two U.S. territories while addressing the economic losses caused by non-native species invading new habitats.

The Forest Service's plan, as outlined by Environment+Energy Leader, includes funding for research alongside efforts to detect, prevent, and eradicate invasive species. Conservation teams will work with local tribes, state officials, landowners, and private organizations to address environmental threats like spongy moths, zebra mussels, and the hemlock woolly adelgid.

🗣️ Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Regions across the U.S. are taking unique approaches to these challenges. In North Dakota, Montana, and Idaho, unmanned aircraft systems are being deployed to identify invasive plants. According to the Forest Service, this technology will improve detection accuracy and efficiency. Florida's Ocala National Forest is removing harmful species while protecting rare wildlife habitats. Meanwhile, teams in the east are proactively monitoring pests like the hemlock woolly adelgid to protect native trees.

The stakes are high. Addressing invasive species not only helps maintain biodiversity and clean water but also prevents economic losses estimated at $4.2 billion to $14.4 billion annually. For example, stopping the spongy moth from defoliating trees and devastating forests helps preserve the livelihoods of farmers and foresters who depend on those landscapes.

Individuals can also take meaningful steps to combat invasive species. Planting native species boosts biodiversity — milkweed, for example, supports monarch butterflies — while reporting sightings of invasive plants or pests through apps like iNaturalist helps experts act quickly to prevent damage.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Like other efforts, such as urban tree-planting initiatives and wetland restoration projects, this program helps create a more financially stable future by reducing costs associated with invasive species control, crop damage, and forest restoration. Other policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, offer similar opportunities to help both people and the planet. Taking advantage of IRA tax breaks and credits can help with your transition to clean energy.

This $16 million plan represents a proactive step toward tackling invasive species. By detecting threats early, the Forest Service is protecting habitats and helping communities avoid the high costs of repairing the damage later.

As Forest Service Chief Randy Moore stated, "These Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments are critical to efforts to stem the spread across public and private lands and address the harm invasive species are causing to landscapes across the country."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.