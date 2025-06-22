Officials turn to innovative method to address longstanding emblem of water crisis: 'Difficult projects are possible'

The Salton Sea has long been a worrying emblem of California's water crisis. Based in the parched, desert-like lands, the decades-long project to bring new wetlands back to the scorched dirt is finally underway.

In the midst of the Salton Sea's years of evaporation, the waters have grown progressively saltier, killing native fish that acted as a food source for dozens of migrating birds like white pelicans, double-crested cormorants, and eared grebes — all of which have faced significant population declines.

The wetlands will encourage desalination, reviving the lake's once-prosperous ecosystem. This restoration will further benefit humans who live nearby and have faced respiratory issues from dust and hydrogen-sulfide gas.

Moreover, the lake is said to be a "major hub for California's renewable energy economy" with companies seeking to mine vast deposits of lithium — used in batteries for electric cars — which could improve the economies of the Imperial and Coachella valleys, according to E. Joaquin Esquivel, the board chair of the State Water Resources Control Board.

"It's proof positive that difficult things, difficult projects are possible," California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm proud of our progress stabilizing the sea for communities and for nature down here, with so much more work ahead."

The project proved difficult for years as it faced hurdles from a lack of staffing and red tape from land-use agreements.

Reviving the lake is key to supporting native ecosystems in the region. With numerous droughts sweeping through California, any water source that can be restored would be beneficial if the state faces intense wildfires in the summer months. With enhanced wetlands and the restoration of keystone species, the food supply chain that is crucial to humans will be rebalanced.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release that the filling of the lake is a "major step in California's environmental leadership — breathing life into critical ecosystems while creating cleaner air for communities around the Salton Sea."

