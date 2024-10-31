State and federal officials just broke ground on a massive project at the Salton Sea — here's how it will improve the region

California recently broke ground on a large restoration project in the Salton Sea that expands efforts to improve conditions for wildlife and the surrounding communities. The 750-acre expansion builds on the work the state has already put in to enhance wildlife habitats and improve water quality at the Salton Sea.

The state has received over $200 million in the last year from the Biden-Harris administration as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. This is in addition to the $500 million the state has committed to the Species Conservation Habitat project.

The Salton Sea is California's largest inland water body, situated in the southern part of the state, within Riverside and Imperial counties. It also lies on the San Andreas fault line.

A reduced inflow has exposed the lakebed, which now releases small dust particles that worsen air quality. The Imperial Valley's air quality is already impacted by agricultural burns, diesel fumes, and other sources such as automobile exhaust. The area also has the state's highest rates of asthma hospitalization in children.

Additionally, lithium mining near the Salton Sea has caused harm to the lake's wetlands, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. While the mining efforts were supposed to bring "billions of dollars" to the impoverished county, the EPA found it's having an adverse impact on the surrounding environment. Recently, a "greener," more sustainable method of harvesting lithium has been discovered.

"The $250 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding we secured for the Salton Sea Management Program is essential not only to protect public health in surrounding communities, but to restore the habitat of the abundant aquatic and avian wildlife in the region," senator Alex Padilla said in a statement.

This project prioritizes reestablishing a healthy, biodiverse ecosystem. According to the World Health Organization, a biodiverse ecosystem provides "clean air, fresh water, medicines and food security," and limits disease while stabilizing the climate.

"California is making major strides on restoration efforts at the Salton Sea," governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're expanding this critical work to create habitat on hundreds more acres and help improve air quality in neighboring communities."

