Global experts shaken by fast-moving collapse across iconic mountain range: 'On thin ice'

The government of Nepal has convened its first Sagarmatha Sambaad, a forum that explores issues affecting the Himalayan mountain range. The opening ceremonies featured a high-profile speaker with a dire warning about the region.

What's happening?

"Record temperatures have meant record glacier melt," said United Nations secretary-general António Guterres. "Nepal today is on thin ice — losing close to one-third of its ice in just over 30 years. And your glaciers have melted 65% faster in the last decade than in the one before."

He further warned that the "rooftops of the world" were in danger of vanishing altogether.

The UN also took the opportunity to highlight the rights of children in this crisis. Over 100 Nepalese children and youths signed a declaration demanding participation in climate decisions, youth-led programs, and promotion of their climate innovations.

Satellite imagery has illustrated the mountain range's retreating snowline, while on-the-ground research has revealed a wealth of microplastics. Combined with the careless treatment by tourists, it's no surprise to see rising concern for this fragile ecosystem.

Why are Himalayan glaciers important?

Mountain ice gradually feeds water to tributaries downstream. In this way, the snow builds up over the winter and eventually compacts into glaciers, serving people throughout the year. If snow or ice melts too quickly or snowfall is insufficient, water supplies are put at risk. This can result in limited water for agricultural and residential use. Nepalese farmers are already facing drought conditions this year.

What's being done about the Himalayan snowpack?

Guterres called on UN members to meet pledges for investment in renewable energy and contribute to the Loss and Damage fund, which aims to support countries suffering most from extreme climate shifts.

Human activity is contributing directly to the kind of heat and limited precipitation that's affecting snow and ice levels. This especially includes the pollution released from home energy use. While international cooperation is required for large-scale solutions, on an individual basis, you can limit your pollution by switching to solar power.

This not only reduces or prevents the need for using the dirty grid, but it also can save you more than a few bucks on monthly utilities. EnergySage has an online tool that can connect homeowners to vetted local solar installers. It can whip up a free quote that includes energy storage and even save you up to $10,000 in installation costs thanks to rebates and incentives.

How often do you feel hopeful about the future of the planet when you read news stories or watch entertainment content? Often 😇 Sometimes 🫤 Rarely 😢 Never 😓 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



