Traveler shares photo of sad scene from Himalayan mountains: ‘It gets worse higher up’

Imagine meticulously planning a long-awaited trip to immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of nature, only to be greeted by a disheartening sight of plastic waste tarnishing the pristine landscapes you had dreamed of exploring.

This harsh reality could shock you, as it did a Redditor who recently shared an image of the Himalayan mountainscape littered with trash in the r/mildlyinfuriating thread. The photograph depicts the breathtaking beauty of lush green and blue sky being marred by a heap of plastic waste scattered along the hillside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This post brings attention to how some of the world’s most iconic landscapes are being ruined by irresponsible human behavior.

Beyond the immediate visual impact, plastic waste poses grave threats to local ecosystems and wildlife, with animals often mistaking it for food or getting entangled in it. Additionally, the presence of plastic pollution can cause more issues down the line.

Fertile soil can be ruined, and water can be contaminated because of this trash, which can also impact ecosystems that exist at the base of the mountain range.

On Mount Everest, the highest peak of the Himalayas, hikers have been met with discarded oxygen containers, food containers, abandoned tents, and human feces. Litter only increases as you get to the altitude camps, where hikers must stay for weeks to adjust to the changing environment.

Unfortunately, the Himalayas is not the only place being harmed by plastic pollution. Other social media posts have shared similar findings, including in Hawaii.

A lot of the plastics are also microplastics, which are less than 5 millimeters in length, making them hard to see but easier for animals to ingest.

The comments under the original Reddit post expressed the common sentiment of disappointment.

“It gets worse higher up,” one user commented. “Whatever happened to ‘take only pictures; leave only footprints?’”

Another Redditor suggested that the name of the thread didn’t accurately communicate the severity of the situation, saying, “Definitely way beyond ‘mildly infuriating.’”

