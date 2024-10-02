Scientists make concerning discovery in one of the most remote ecosystems in the world — here's what you need to know

Known as the "Third Pole," the Himalayas have always been renowned for their pristine, natural beauty. However, scientists have made a devastating discovery that could have severe consequences on the region, according to a new article published by the Kashmir Observer.

What's happening?

Scientists have discovered microplastics in the Himalayas, a shocking finding since the region is so remote (the Himalayas are situated far away from any major cities).

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are less than five millimeters in size but can have devastating effects on the environment. These tiny plastics can leach into the soil and enter the digestive tracts of organisms, threatening the survival of the entire local ecosystem.

New studies have found "alarming levels" of microplastics in high-altitude areas of the Himalayas, according to reports by the Kashmir Observer. Microplastics have already infiltrated the region's snow, soil, and alpine lakes, raising concerns over the level of pollution in this remote area.

Finding microplastics in remote regions, such as the Himalayas, underscores the global significance of microplastics. While the sources of microplastics are typically industrial sites and major urban areas, they can easily spread to other corners of the world by wind, water, and human activity.

Why are microplastics in the Himalayas important?

Microplastics not only pose a severe risk to the environment but also to human health. When microplastics pollute the soil and bodies of water, they end up in our food and drinking supply. For example, fish that ingest microplastics eventually transmit those toxic plastic particles to humans when they consume seafood.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's being done about microplastics?

The discovery of microplastics in remote areas, such as the Himalayas, reinforces the need to take action against plastic pollution. Climate activists are speaking out against plastic pollution, trying to encourage policymakers and NGOs to reduce plastic consumption.

You can decrease your own plastic usage by making small everyday changes. Switching to reusable products and avoiding single-use plastics is an easy way to cut down your own plastic waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.