Rescuers make disturbing discovery after oil tanker runs ashore — here's how it impacts the area

The deaths of dozens of marine mammals have been reported after two Russian oil tankers spilled during a storm in the Black Sea.

What happened?

On Dec. 15, 2024, a storm in the Kerch Strait caused one old Russian oil tank to run ashore while the other sank, as Agence France-Presse reported, shared by Phys.org.

The spill resulted in about 2,400 tonnes (over 2,645 tons) of heavy fuel contaminating the nearby water and killing several cetaceans, a group of mammals that includes whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

Within three weeks of the spill, 32 deceased dolphins were among the total of 61 cetacean animals that died in that period.

Oceanographic Magazine reported that Russia's Delfa Dolphin Rescue and Research Centre stated the dolphin deaths were "most likely related to the fuel oil spill" as the condition of the remains of the others indicates death before the incident.

Why is this oil spill concerning?

When the dirty fuel from the spill killed these dolphins, it was a blow to marine conservation efforts.

Most of those dolphins were from the endangered Azov species of porpoises native to the Sea of Azov, per Oceanographic Magazine. Along with trash dumping, oil spills are another human activity that has led to dolphin endangerment.

The oil involved in the incident is M100 grade "heavy" fuel oil. Thomas Azwell, a researcher at the University of Berkeley, told AFP (via Barron's): "A heavy fuel oil can remain in the environment for years."

In other words, this incident can disrupt local ecosystems for a long time by destroying animal habitats and disrupting the food chain.

What's being done about the oil spill?

Oil reached beaches, but "more than 68 kilometers (42 miles) of coastline have been cleaned," Russia's emergency ministry said, per AFP.

Unfortunately, this cleanup won't be easy. "The type of fuel oil involved in the incident is particularly hard to clean because it is dense and heavy and does not float on the surface," AFP reported, citing Russian authorities.

Incidents like this can seem overwhelming to the average person. However, you can do your part in reducing the economic reliance on dirty energy sources by making the transition to cleaner options.

Converting to solar panels, induction stoves, heat pumps, and electric vehicles helps create cleaner air and land for all forms of life. After all, if there is no demand for the supply, it reduces the need for these large oil tanks that put oceans at risk.

Also, be considerate of animals in your environment and beyond by avoiding actions that hurt their habitat, such as littering or participating in noise and light pollution, which can disrupt their circadian rhythm.

