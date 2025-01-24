  • Outdoors Outdoors

Russian region declares state of emergency following new developments in oil spill: 'Weather dictates its own conditions'

"The main mass of fuel oil should have remained at the bottom of the Black Sea, which would have allowed it to be collected in the water."

by Simon Sage
"The main mass of fuel oil should have remained at the bottom of the Black Sea, which would have allowed it to be collected in the water."

Photo Credit: iStock

Oil spilled from two wrecked tankers has reached the shores of the southern Krasnodar region in Russia. Governor Veniamin Kondratiev declared a regionwide emergency to deal with the pollution appearing in the Anapa and Temryuk districts, according to Reuters.

"Initially, according to the calculations of scientists and specialists, the main mass of fuel oil should have remained at the bottom of the Black Sea, which would have allowed it to be collected in the water," Kondratiev posted via Telegram, per Reuters. "But the weather dictates its own conditions, the air warms up, and oil products rise to the top. As a result, they are being carried to our beaches."

What happened?

Two Russian oil tankers were damaged because of storm conditions in the Kerch Strait, off the eastern coast of the Crimean peninsula. The bow of one broke off, and the other was beached nearby. 

Experts suggested that the Soviet-era vessels were too old to be in service and otherwise were unfit for stormy weather. 

Approximately 9,200 tons of oil product was being carried in the two ships, with an estimated 3,700 tons being spilled, according to the Associated Press. One sailor aboard the Volgoneft-212 died because of the incident. 

Why are oil spills harmful?

Marine oil spills are disastrous for local wildlife, which in turn works its way through the food chain to humans. A study has shown that an improperly cleaned spill produces an increased risk of toxic exposure to humans long afterward. In the immediate aftermath, communities can be cut off from their only source of drinking water.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

The biodiversity risks are staggering. Coastal birds and coral ecosystems are directly in the line of fire when it comes to oil spills at sea.

What's being done about the Krasnodar oil spill?

Over 10,000 people have been helping to clean up the Krasnodar spill, per Reuters, but the effects are ongoing. The majority of the 2,400 tons spilled by the Volgoneft-239 is reported to have been contained, per Russian news agency Tass. 

According to Reuters, it's likely that these ships were operating without adhering to maritime standards

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

If these standards were more stringently enforced, costly disasters can be avoided. Both captains were charged with crimes, according to a Russian media source (viewed in translation).

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x