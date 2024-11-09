Scientists make disturbing discovery after analyzing breath samples from dolphins: 'The impacts … are not yet known'

They've been discovered in whales, fish, krill, and now dolphins, posing a severe risk to their health.

Microplastic pollution has contaminated virtually every part of the globe, and it's even turning up in breath samples taken from dolphins.

What's happening?

A new study published in the journal PLOS One found that bottlenose dolphins in Barataria Bay in Louisiana and Sarasota Bay in Florida are breathing out microplastic fragments, as The Conversation reported.

Researchers determined the microplastic fibers in dolphins' exhaled breath bore a striking similarity to the chemical makeup of those discovered in human airways.

Considering an estimated 170 trillion pieces of microplastics are floating in the oceans, according to one study, it's no surprise that dolphins are ingesting them. Researchers believe a major source of exposure for dolphins is in "bubble bursts" — the result of bubbles breaking at the ocean's surface — triggered by wave energy, per The Conversation.

When these bubbles burst, they can send up to 110,000 tons of microplastic particles into the air each year, as another study reported. As dolphins and other marine creatures surface for air, they may breathe in countless microplastic pieces.

Samples revealed dolphins living in both urban waterways and rural estuaries had microplastics in their breath, but scientists aren't yet sure if the types or amount of plastic differ drastically between the ecosystems.

Why are the findings concerning?

The study shows how pervasive plastic pollution is, even in relatively remote areas. Scientists have found microplastics in diverse regions, such as the Nile River, the Himalayas, both Antarctic and Arctic regions, and even the ocean depths.

They've been discovered in whales, fish, krill, and now dolphins, posing a severe risk to their health. Many animals mistake plastic for food, which can cause digestive problems, choking, and plastic toxicity. As in humans, microplastics may cause reproductive and neurological issues in dolphins since they're mammals as well.

In addition, bottlenose dolphins play a critical role in scientific research, helping scientists understand how plastic pollution harms marine ecosystems and coastal communities. According to the International Marine Mammal Project, around 300,000 marine animals, including dolphins, are killed by plastic pollution each year.

If more dolphins are killed, it would be tragic for their population growth, the food web, and humans who depend on them to gauge ocean health.

What's being done about marine pollution?

Scientists are developing various solutions to clean up the oceans, including a "superprotein" that could eat away plastic. Meanwhile, companies like The Ocean Cleanup are launching barge-like machines and other technologies that intercept plastic pollution.

As for the study, "The impacts of plastic inhalation on dolphins' lungs are not yet known," The Conversation reported. However, there are proven ways we can ensure they have a clean, safe environment, including limiting our plastic consumption and switching to eco-friendly plastic alternatives. Every piece of plastic we can prevent from entering the oceans is a win for the animals that call it home.

