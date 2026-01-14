Scientists issue warning about looming crisis at nuclear waste crater: 'It's scary'

"There's nothing we can do."

Experts warn that rising sea levels are threatening the security of a nuclear waste crater in the Marshall Islands.

What's happening?

Warming global temperatures have led to rising sea levels, which pose a risk to residents of small island nations such as the Marshall Islands. Scientists said that the water could rise by two meters by 2100, according to The Mainichi. This will cause longer periods of flooding and more erosion along the coast.

Rising sea levels also threaten the stability of the Runit Dome, a concrete dome that seals nuclear waste. The structure was created by the U.S. government after it performed nuclear weapons testing in the Marshall Islands in the mid-20th century. The ocean has been steadily encroaching on the dome over the years, and the problem is worsening. Residents fear nuclear contamination if the site were to collapse.

"It's scary, of course, but there's nothing we can do," said Kamje Kaisha, a local carpenter, to The Mainichi.

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

Human activity, such as fossil fuel usage and deforestation, has led to rising temperatures across the globe. This overheating causes sea levels to rise and extreme weather to worsen. When this happens, coastal communities face devastating floods that can be difficult to rebound from. This issue is exacerbated by the fact that many insurance companies have pulled out of the flood insurance market.

What's even worse, small countries like the Marshall Islands contribute far less to the climate crisis than big nations. The United States, for example, is the second-biggest polluter in the world, per the World Resources Institute. Yet it is the island nations that are on the front lines of the climate crisis.

From 1970 to 2020, the United Nations found that small-island developing nations lost $153 billion due to extreme weather. If the American-created nuclear waste leaks because of encroaching sea levels, cleanup efforts could cost the Marshall Islands even more money.

This doesn't even include the possible health risks from nuclear contamination. While the U.S. assured the Marshallese people that radiation exposure would remain low if the dome broke, residents remain skeptical.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Residents and advocates from island nations are calling on global superpowers to do more to combat climate change.

"They really (need) to step up, because pretty soon we're going to be one of the first countries (to go) underwater," Marshall Islands landowner John Zedkaia told The Mainichi.

The International Court of Justice issued a major legal win to island countries last year. The court ruled that nations must pay reparations for any environmental damage they cause. This ruling should open the door for smaller countries to access the capital needed to rebuild after devastating extreme weather events.

