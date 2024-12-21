Scientists celebrate as island sees comeback of once-extinct species: 'A monumental step forward'

A Hawaiian crow species that went extinct in the wild decades ago was recently reintroduced to the island of Maui. As reported by the Guardian, the landmark release of two female and three male ʻalalā is an attempt by conservationists to bring the bird back to its native home.

Conservationists say ʻalalā are the last survivors of all Hawaiian crow species. Known for being intelligent and charismatic, the birds once helped the Hawaiian islands flourish by dispersing seeds and helping tropical plants to thrive.

But the health of the crow species was greatly impacted by invasive wildlife like cats, dogs, rats, and mongooses on the islands, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The ʻalalā were also threatened by the avian bird flu, introduced by non-native cats and mosquitos, and by devastating habitat loss from land development. The beloved native birds went extinct in the wild in 2002.

The reintroduction of the crow species is part of a collaboration between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Hawai'i's Department of Land and Natural Resources, the University of Hawai'i, the San Diego Zoo, and the Maui Bird Conservation Center, among others.

"The translocation of ʻalalā to Maui is a monumental step forward in conserving the species and a testament to the importance of partnership in reversing biodiversity loss," Megan Owen, vice president of conservation science at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a press release.

Conservationists spent months preparing the five birds for release, hoping to create a strong social bond between the intelligent crows to ensure their survival in the wild. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance evaluated the birds based on how well they foraged for food and responded to predators.

"It means a lot to me to care for the ʻalalā," Keanini Aarona, an avian recovery specialist at Maui Bird Conservation Center, said in the release. "To me, and in my culture, the ʻalalā are like our ancestors — our kūpuna. The forest wouldn't be there without these birds."

Aside from the five released 'alalā, the only other members of the crow species in the world live at the Keauhou Bird Conservation Center, the Maui Bird Conservation Center, and the Pana'ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens. Conservation efforts have increased 'alalā populations from fewer than 20 crows in the late 1990s to more than 110 birds today.

Conservationists first attempted to reintroduce ʻalalā to Maui between 2016 and 2020. During that period, 30 crows were released into the Pu'u Maka'ala Natural Forest Reserve. Though the species thrived for several years independently, the crow's numbers began to decline, and reintroduction efforts were paused. The surviving ʻalalā were returned to human care, but conservationists say insights gained from this previous release are essential to the success of current reintroduction efforts.

