  • Outdoors Outdoors

Conservationists thrilled after predator species makes historic comeback — but others aren't so pleased

"I've got a lot to lose."

by Jeremiah Budin
"I've got a lot to lose."

Photo Credit: USDA Forest Service

Gray wolves recently took it upon themselves to move back to California, a big win for conservationists, nature lovers, and the wolves themselves. But one group that isn't so happy is the state's cattle ranchers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported

The cattle ranchers are very upset that the wolves are eating their livestock, which is a reasonable enough thing to be frustrated about. Unfortunately for them, gray wolves are a native species of California, and cattle ranchers are not.

The ranchers have a strategy that they would like to employ: shooting the wolves with guns until they are dead, which is, coincidentally, the exact strategy that virtually eliminated wild wolves from California in the first place. 

This time around, since the wolves have been granted protected status under the California Endangered Species Act, making it illegal to harass or kill them even when they go after livestock, killing them is not an option for ranchers who don't want to run afoul of the law.

Despite the wolves' comeback, they are still threatened in the state. There are reportedly currently only around 65 known wolves in California, spread out among eight packs. Part of the problem ranchers cite is not knowing where the wolves are and how best to protect their cattle against them. 

"It's hard for us to figure out what's going on out there right now," one told the Chronicle. "I'm a rancher. I've got a lot to lose."

Watch now: Top yogurt producer reveals how the company is evolving to meet new consumer demands

While these ranchers are in a tough position and no one involved in the conservation effort is looking to cause them to suffer financially, it does seem worth noting that cattle ranching is, generally speaking, bad for the environment. The practices involved often destroy entire habitats, contaminate nearby water sources, and produce large quantities of planet-overheating gases. 

Relatedly, decreasing the amount of beef in your diet is good for your health, your wallet, and the planet.

Allowing native species to thrive in the ecosystems they are native to, conversely, is great for the environment, allowing everything to live in harmony and balance

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x