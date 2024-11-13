Conservationists thrilled after predator species makes historic comeback — but others aren't so pleased

Gray wolves recently took it upon themselves to move back to California, a big win for conservationists, nature lovers, and the wolves themselves. But one group that isn't so happy is the state's cattle ranchers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The cattle ranchers are very upset that the wolves are eating their livestock, which is a reasonable enough thing to be frustrated about. Unfortunately for them, gray wolves are a native species of California, and cattle ranchers are not.

The ranchers have a strategy that they would like to employ: shooting the wolves with guns until they are dead, which is, coincidentally, the exact strategy that virtually eliminated wild wolves from California in the first place.

This time around, since the wolves have been granted protected status under the California Endangered Species Act, making it illegal to harass or kill them even when they go after livestock, killing them is not an option for ranchers who don't want to run afoul of the law.

Despite the wolves' comeback, they are still threatened in the state. There are reportedly currently only around 65 known wolves in California, spread out among eight packs. Part of the problem ranchers cite is not knowing where the wolves are and how best to protect their cattle against them.

"It's hard for us to figure out what's going on out there right now," one told the Chronicle. "I'm a rancher. I've got a lot to lose."

While these ranchers are in a tough position and no one involved in the conservation effort is looking to cause them to suffer financially, it does seem worth noting that cattle ranching is, generally speaking, bad for the environment. The practices involved often destroy entire habitats, contaminate nearby water sources, and produce large quantities of planet-overheating gases.

Relatedly, decreasing the amount of beef in your diet is good for your health, your wallet, and the planet.

Allowing native species to thrive in the ecosystems they are native to, conversely, is great for the environment, allowing everything to live in harmony and balance.

