Dashcam footage captures instant karma moment for obnoxious truck driver: 'That was so satisfying to see'

Have you ever seen a car do something unsafe on the road, and just wished, deep down in your gut, that a cop would be around to catch them and write them a ticket immediately?

Well, prepare for your feel-good video of the day.

A dashcam caught footage of that exact thing happening, and it quickly garnered thousands of likes on the r/IdiotsinCars subreddit.

In the video (click here to watch if the embed does not appear), a large pickup truck appears to tail another car on a freeway. When the truck changes lanes, it slams on the gas and blows past the car in a cloud of black exhaust.

But the truck driver unknowingly did this right in front of a waiting police car, which promptly pulled the truck over.

"Rolling coal and speeding into [a] state patrol trap," the post read.

Rolling coal is a trend that has, unfortunately, caught on among many truck drivers. It's a practice where truck drivers intentionally release large, black clouds of dust.

Sometimes, this is done just as a way to show off or to be rude to other drivers. But it's also oftentimes a protest against electric vehicles or other environmentally friendly ideas and practices.

"He couldn't just pass the car normally," one commenter wrote. "True karma."

Many trucks are intentionally modified so they can roll coal. This can be done by removing a diesel particulate filter, which makes it easy for a truck to spew as much pollution into the air as possible.

This is the exact type of pollution that traps heat into our atmosphere and has caused global temperatures to rise to record-breaking levels.

In 2022, Environmental Protection Agency data show that transportation was responsible for 28% of the United States' planet-warming gas pollution. Roughly 80% of that pollution came from trucks and light-duty vehicles.

And as much as those who roll coal may not want to admit it, driving an EV can help in the fight against that. EVs burn no dirty fuel and create no tailpipe pollution, making them much cleaner than their gas-powered counterparts.

That's just part of the reason that many Redditors felt no empathy for the truck driver who, presumably, was ticketed for their actions.

"That was so satisfying to see," one commenter wrote.

"I know it's petty," another added, "but watching that guy get pulled over made me smile."

