Onlooker captures frustrating video of tourists' thoughtless behavior in national park: 'Respect the wildlife'

A group of tourists in Rocky Mountain National Park angered other nature lovers by getting dangerously close to a herd of elk, all in the name of a photo op.

In an Instagram video, posted by @touronsofnationalparks, a group of people were standing around their car just feet from several elk attempting to cross a road. With the crowd was a photographer with a massive camera lens, presumably a professional wildlife photographer.

In the clip, tourists appear to have stopped their Jeep on the side of the road and stepped out, clustering together right along the road's edge as the elk linger nearby.

The group is violating park rules, which require visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from elk.

The post's caption highlights the infraction bluntly: "Tourons in Rocky Mountain National Park!! Keep at least 75 feet from the elk in RMNP!!"

Getting too close to wild animals puts both humans and wildlife at risk.

According to the National Park Service, elk can become aggressive when they feel threatened, especially during mating season or when protecting their young. Disrupting their behavior not only stresses the animals but can also delay their natural movements and cause them to flee into dangerous areas, including roadways or human-dominated zones.

This kind of behavior contributes to a growing concern in national parks. Wildlife is becoming increasingly habituated to human presence, sometimes leading to harmful encounters.

It's also frustrating to responsible park-goers who follow safety protocols and expect others to do the same.

Commenters were quick to call out the reckless behavior.

"That is not a Disney character and will stop you into the ground, people respect the wildlife," one user wrote.

"It's the guy with the professional camera setting a bad example for other photographers," another added.

As national park attendance continues to surge, especially during peak seasons, viral posts like this are a reminder that respecting wildlife and keeping a respectful distance isn't just a guideline. It's a necessity.

