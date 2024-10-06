Major utility company to completely deconstruct century-old dam near its water treatment plant — here's what it means for nearby residents

Now that the company uses groundwater as its water source, the dam is no longer needed.

A subsidiary of American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States, has recently announced its plans to demolish a dam on the White River in Indiana.

The Rockford Dam on the East Fork of the White River was built in the 1800s near Indiana American Water's water treatment facility to ensure adequate water levels were available to supply surface water to the facility.

Now that the company uses groundwater as its water source, the dam is no longer needed, and in a press release published by The Bloomingtonian, the company announced that it has secured the necessary permits to begin its removal.

The removal of the dam, which is expected to start toward the end of the year, will improve safety for river users by eliminating dangerous recirculating currents associated with low-head dams. Recirculating currents can create strong forces that can pull and trap people underwater. Between 2010 and May 2020, there were 25 deaths at or near low-head dams reported in Indiana.









Dams are being removed worldwide as countries look to restore habitat and improve river health. They alter the natural flow of rivers, causing sediment buildup and blocking access to miles of natural spawning grounds for fish. Their removal can help restore the natural river habitat, which can improve water quality and encourage the recovery of freshwater species.

Rivers can quickly return to close to their natural state after the dams are removed, which can offer economic, cultural, and recreational benefits. Natural rivers support healthy fish populations, which can provide a sustainable source of food and income for the local community. The restored river will also offer a great natural playground for swimming, kayaking, and boating without the dangers of the dam.

The project has secured substantial funding from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services' National Fish Passage Program.

