The largest dam removal project in U.S. history is now complete: 'The river is free'

The largest dam removal project in American history is nearing completion on the Klamath River, which straddles the California-Oregon border, according to the Guardian.

Workers breached the final dams this week, allowing water to flow unimpeded through the channel for the first time in over a century. This significant effort enables salmon to return to their ancestral spawning grounds just in time for the fall chinook season.

Removing outdated dams allows for the revival of a critical ecosystem and honors the cultural heritage of local tribes. The Yurok, Karuk, and other Indigenous nations have fought tirelessly for decades to see their sacred river restored to its natural state.

Salmon populations, once the foundation of the local economy and diet, are expected to rebound as they regain access to hundreds of miles of spawning habitat. This could lead to a resurgence in sustainable fishing practices, which would boost the regional economy and food security.









While some may worry about the loss of hydroelectric power, the dams being removed produced less than 2% of PacifiCorp's energy, enough to power about 70,000 homes. The benefits of a free-flowing river far outweigh this slight reduction in energy production, which investments in other renewable sources can offset.

The project also sets a powerful example for nationwide river restoration efforts. As more communities recognize the value of healthy, natural waterways, there may be a ripple effect of similar initiatives across the country.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Frankie Myers, vice chairman for the Yurok Tribe, encapsulated the significance of this moment when he said, "Another wall fell today. The dams that have divided the basin are now gone and the river is free," per the Guardian.

Russell "Buster" Attebery, chairman of the Karuk Tribe, also shared his excitement for the future: "Restoring hundreds of miles of spawning grounds and improving water quality will help support the return of our salmon, a healthy, sustainable food source for several Tribal Nations."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.