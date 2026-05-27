Wild video shows RFK Jr. pick up pair of black racer snakes with bare hands

"It's not as easy as it looks."

A viral video of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. handling two black racer snakes with his bare hands prompted a mix of fascination, praise, and concern.

Kennedy posted the video on Tuesday on the social platform X, showing himself crouched on the patio of Dr. Mehmet Oz's Palm Beach, Florida, home. He picked up two snakes with his hands while still wearing a dress shirt, slacks, a tie, and socks, according to The New York Times. The post had reached about eight million views after about eight hours.

Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz's patio. pic.twitter.com/A0iiRzOeIF — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 26, 2026

Snake experts told the Times the animals appeared to be nonvenomous black racers, not water moccasins, and may have been mating when Kennedy approached them. In the video, the snakes twist and nip at his hands as he lifts them.

Sara Ruane, associate curator of herpetology at the Field Museum, was more cautious, saying Kennedy's approach was "far from the worst" but that snakes should ideally be supported along more of their bodies to reduce the risk of injury.

Snakes regularly turn up on patios, in yards, and around homes, especially in warm states such as Florida, where human development overlaps with native habitat.

As neighborhoods expand into natural areas and outdoor living spaces replace undeveloped land, animals are more likely to end up in close quarters with people. In many cases, they are not attacking so much as reacting defensively when cornered, handled, or surprised.

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Dr. Ruane noted that the clip helps counter the idea that every snake must be killed on sight. Calm, nonlethal responses are better for wildlife and safer for people than panicked attempts to bash or trap an animal without training.

The experts' message was clear, though: Most people should not copy what Kennedy did. Ireland said many snake bites in the United States happen when someone tries to move or harm a snake.

Dr. Ruane also praised one part of the moment.

"I commend anybody who handles or catches a snake that does not include bashing it on the head with a shovel," she said, according to the Times. "I am very pleased to see somebody not having a major panic attack."

Kennedy's post on X also drew strong reactions.

"It's not as easy as it looks, please don't try this at home by mistake," one added.

"Put them in the garden," another suggested. "They'll eat the bugs and anything else they can get into their disjointed mouths!"

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