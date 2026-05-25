Mother-in-law gets dangerously close to mystery snake for photo: 'He seemed like a nice snake'

"Call me irresponsible but this might be the most nonvenomous looking snake on the planet."

A mother-in-law in Arizona tried to do something thoughtful for her snake-loving relative and gave the internet a little scare in the process.

In a viral Reddit post, a user shared a photo that their mother-in-law took after getting "down at eye level" with a mystery snake stretched across the driveway.

What happened?

The poster said their mother-in-law often sends them photos of snakes she notices around her Arizona home because she knows how much they like them.

This time, though, it was the message attached to the photo that grabbed people's attention: "I'm sending you a new snake we saw this am stretched out on our driveway. I got down at eye level with the snake so you could see his eyes. He seemed like a nice snake. Hopefully not poisonous because I was super close to him. Haha."

Commenters were both delighted and alarmed. "Call me irresponsible but this might be the most nonvenomous looking snake on the planet," one commenter wrote, summing up the reaction neatly. "Seemed like a nice snake?? im sobbing that is so freaking adorable bc he does look so sweet," another Reddit user added.

The post struck a chord because it captured something instantly recognizable: genuine affection for wildlife paired with a risky misunderstanding of just how close is too close.

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Why does it matter?

As heartwarming as the exchange was, it also points to a real issue for people living near wildlife habitats.

In states such as Arizona, homes, roads, and driveways increasingly overlap with the spaces snakes and other animals use, making these encounters more common.

In many cases, development expands into landscapes where wildlife already live, hunt, and travel. Warm pavement, irrigated yards, landscaping, and backyard hiding spots can also make residential areas appealing to reptiles.

For homeowners, that means an ordinary trip to the driveway can quickly become a wildlife encounter. Getting close to an unidentified snake is risky, especially since many people cannot reliably distinguish a harmless species from a venomous one at a glance.

It matters for the snake, too. If startled or cornered, even an animal that appears calm may strike in self-defense. Keeping a respectful distance helps protect both people and wildlife.

What can I do?

The clearest takeaway is simple: Admire, but do not approach. If you see a snake and cannot identify it, keep your distance and avoid trying to snap a close photo.

If you want to lower the odds of a surprise encounter, keep grass and brush trimmed, remove piles of debris, and use caution around rocks, wood stacks, and shaded edges of driveways or patios. Children and pets should also be kept away from any unidentified reptile.

It can also help to learn the general features of local species and save the contact information for a wildlife relocation service. That way, if a creature turns up somewhere unsafe, you can respond calmly instead of improvising.

Most importantly, remember that wildlife is usually just passing through. Giving animals space is one of the simplest ways to avoid conflict in places where neighborhoods and natural habitats overlap.

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