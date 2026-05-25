Homeowner bitten after moving massive porch snake to keep neighbors from killing it

A homeowner's attempt to spare a large porch snake from frightened neighbors ended with a quick bite — and a safe release in the backyard.

"Big spicy Nerodia on my front porch!" they wrote in a Reddit post alongside a series of photos of the snake and one of the bite it gave them. "I relocated him to our backyard so the neighbors wouldn't kill him and he bit me haha. Safe travels buddy!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Nerodia refers to a genus of nonvenomous water snakes, and commenters quickly zeroed in on the animal's expressive face.

One wrote: "As soon as I saw 'nerodia' I was like 'please please please zoom in on the' and then swiped and went 'yessssss' super loud… just absolutely the best goofy face in the snake world."

This kind of encounter highlights a growing reality: Human-built spaces such as porches, yards, and driveways often overlap with wildlife habitat. The post resonated not just because of the bite, but because the homeowner chose coexistence over panic.

A startled snake may bite when handled, but many species that people fear are harmless and play an important role in local ecosystems by helping control pest populations. Killing them out of fear can upset that balance.

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Instead of seeing every wild animal as a threat, more people are recognizing that many are "just like us: trying to survive," as one commenter put it.

To avoid being harmed, if you spot a snake near your home, the best first step is usually the simplest: give it space. Most snakes would rather avoid people, and many move along on their own if left alone.

If the animal is in a high-traffic area or you're worried about children, pets, or neighbors harming it, consider calling local animal control, a licensed wildlife relocator, or a reptile rescue rather than trying to handle it yourself. As evidenced by this post, even nonvenomous snakes can bite when stressed.

The post amassed hundreds of comments, showing that people had plenty to say.

"What a cute little goober," one said. "Thank you for saving him!"

"I think it's insane how nonchalantly people kill wildlife as if they are not invading THEIR space and destroying their habitats," another added.

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