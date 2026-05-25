  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner bitten after moving massive porch snake to keep neighbors from killing it

"What a cute little goober!"

by Leigh Cook
A long, brown snake slithers along a concrete surface next to a brick wall and a green cord.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner's attempt to spare a large porch snake from frightened neighbors ended with a quick bite — and a safe release in the backyard.

"Big spicy Nerodia on my front porch!" they wrote in a Reddit post alongside a series of photos of the snake and one of the bite it gave them. "I relocated him to our backyard so the neighbors wouldn't kill him and he bit me haha. Safe travels buddy!"

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Nerodia refers to a genus of nonvenomous water snakes, and commenters quickly zeroed in on the animal's expressive face. 

One wrote: "As soon as I saw 'nerodia' I was like 'please please please zoom in on the' and then swiped and went 'yessssss' super loud… just absolutely the best goofy face in the snake world."

This kind of encounter highlights a growing reality: Human-built spaces such as porches, yards, and driveways often overlap with wildlife habitat. The post resonated not just because of the bite, but because the homeowner chose coexistence over panic. 

A startled snake may bite when handled, but many species that people fear are harmless and play an important role in local ecosystems by helping control pest populations. Killing them out of fear can upset that balance.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Instead of seeing every wild animal as a threat, more people are recognizing that many are "just like us: trying to survive," as one commenter put it.

To avoid being harmed, if you spot a snake near your home, the best first step is usually the simplest: give it space. Most snakes would rather avoid people, and many move along on their own if left alone.

If the animal is in a high-traffic area or you're worried about children, pets, or neighbors harming it, consider calling local animal control, a licensed wildlife relocator, or a reptile rescue rather than trying to handle it yourself. As evidenced by this post, even nonvenomous snakes can bite when stressed.

The post amassed hundreds of comments, showing that people had plenty to say. 

"What a cute little goober," one said. "Thank you for saving him!"

"I think it's insane how nonchalantly people kill wildlife as if they are not invading THEIR space and destroying their habitats," another added

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There’s no special permitting or installation involved.
Tech

Startup launches revolutionary new way for homeowners to maintain power during outages: 'Keeps those appliances running'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider