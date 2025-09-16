  • Outdoors Outdoors

Family frightened after stumbling upon large rattlesnake near home: 'Defending themselves'

Poisonous snakes can cause significant harm to people and pets if they bite.

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Facebook

A dangerous rattlesnake blocked the exit of a New York family's home, leaving them trapped inside, the Hudson Valley Post reported.

Several types of venomous snakes are common in New York; however, the expansion of human communities is causing wildlife to enter developed areas that they would normally prefer to avoid in many regions.

What's happening?

According to the Hudson Valley Post, the snake took up residence on the family's porch in Wawarsing. They called the local Environmental Conservation Police and reported that the snake was blocking their only exit from the house.

An officer arrived at the scene and found the snake eating a rabbit under the porch of the home. The authorities successfully relocated the snake from the porch to the back of the property.

The incident shook up the family, but fortunately, no one was hurt. 

Why are venomous snake sightings significant?

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, native timber rattlesnakes, such as the one found on the homeowner's porch, are a threatened species and are protected by state law.

Poisonous snakes can cause significant harm to people and pets if they bite. However, native rattlesnakes are also crucial components of local ecosystems, helping to maintain the natural balance in the environment.

The Department of Conservation advised that timber rattlesnakes rarely show aggression toward humans or pets unless they are "defending themselves," per the Hudson Valley Post.

What's being done to keep snakes and people safe?

When overdevelopment in cities and suburbs destroys wildlife's natural habitats, animals often have nowhere to go but people's yards.

Meanwhile, climate shifts are also altering animals' behaviors, per the BBC, with evidence predicting the spread of more venomous snakes in the future.

The family in this news story did the right thing by calling the local authorities to deal with the snake, rather than risking their safety or harming the animal. In many places, killing a threatened species under state protection can result in significant penalties, such as fines, jail time, and felony charges.

If you encounter a snake or another dangerous animal on your property, call local law enforcement or a professional animal control removal service. Stay calm, and exit your home if the animal is inside or may get in.

It's also helpful to share this advice with people you know to spread awareness of the environmental issues at play and how to keep themselves safe.

