Study uncovers concerning threat to tap water in popular vacation spot — here's what tourists should know before traveling

A new study reveals that rising sea levels in North Carolina are not just threatening the coastline — they're also impacting freshwater supplies and coastal tourism. As saltwater intrudes into freshwater aquifers, tap water salinity is increasing, deterring tourists and posing serious economic and environmental challenges for the region, reported Phys.org.

What's happening?

In North Carolina, sea levels are rising by about 5 millimeters annually, leading to saltwater intrusion into the state's low-lying coastal areas. This is particularly evident along the barrier islands, where freshwater aquifers are becoming contaminated with saltwater. As these aquifers degrade, the cost of producing drinkable water rises, and the water's quality declines, creating a noticeable salty taste in tap water.

A study published in Water Resources Research surveyed over 430 residents about their trips to the coast and whether the salty water would prevent them from visiting. It found that 79% of respondents said salty tap water would impact their willingness to stay overnight, with noticeable salinity reducing overnight stays by up to 11%.

If trends continue, the researchers of the study estimated that 55% of beaches could lose freshwater aquifers by 2080, potentially costing the region $232 million annually in tourist income by 2040.

Why is addressing saltier water important?

The issue underscores the broader climate threat to coastal communities. Rising sea levels, driven by the human-induced rising global temperature, are not just flooding land — they're also undermining critical infrastructure such as freshwater supplies. These changes have far-reaching effects.

Economically, coastal tourism — a major industry in North Carolina — is already feeling the impact, as fewer visitors are willing to come if reliable, drinkable tap water isn't available. The issue also raises public health concerns, as salty water is more expensive and challenging to purify, putting additional strain on local communities. Without action, the increasing salinity of water sources could permanently alter the region's landscape and economy.

What's being done about it?

Efforts are underway to address this growing challenge. Local governments and researchers are focusing on improving water treatment by investing in technologies including desalination, which can remove salt from brackish water. Coastal protection projects, such as restoring wetlands and building seawalls, are also being pursued to slow the intrusion of saltwater and protect freshwater sources. On a larger scale, reducing the emission of heat-trapping gases is critical to slowing the rise of sea levels and mitigating associated impacts.

For individuals, conserving water and advocating for sustainable policies can make a difference. Choosing climate-conscious travel options and supporting local economies impacted by rising seas can also help these communities adapt.

