Scientists issue warning while studying freshwater samples: 'The long-term impacts are just beginning to be studied'

A new study by Penn State researchers has revealed that microplastics have been steadily increasing in freshwater environments. The rise is linked to the surge in global plastic production since the 1950s. The plastic particles are entering waterways, disrupting ecosystems and posing risks to long-term human health.

What's happening?

The study analyzed samples of mud, sand, and other materials collected from freshwater bodies in Pennsylvania, including Darby Creek and Raystown Lake. Researchers tracked microplastic levels from before the 1950s to today, finding a consistent increase mirroring the growth of global plastic production.

"Humans are ingesting plastic when they eat and drink and inhaling it when they breathe, and the long-term impacts are just beginning to be studied," said Nathaniel Warner, the study's lead author and a Penn State professor of civil and environmental engineering.

Interestingly, while scientists expected higher microplastic levels in areas with denser populations or more development, the study found no clear correlation between the two. Instead, it suggests that other factors, such as how plastics travel through water systems, play a more significant role.

Why are microplastics a problem?

They've even been found in the air we breathe.

Microplastics in the body have been linked to potential health risks, with studies detecting them in human blood and lung tissue. While the long-term effects are still being studied, concerns are growing about their role in chronic illnesses.

Beyond health, plastics contribute heavily to the warming of our planet. Every stage of plastic's life cycle — from production to disposal — releases carbon dioxide, raising Earth's temperatures. So tackling microplastic pollution goes beyond just cleaning up waterways.

What can we do about it?

Reducing plastic use and improving waste management mitigates microplastic buildup. Penn State researchers noted a slight decline in microplastic accumulation from 2010 to 2020, which they attribute to improved recycling efforts.

The Cool Down's guide on using less plastic can help with switching to reusable products, supporting legislation to limit single-use plastics, and supporting businesses in reduction efforts. On a larger scale, promoting biodegradable alternatives and better filtration systems for water treatment plants could help with the growing problem.

The increasing presence of microplastics in freshwater systems, ecosystems, and even our bodies highlights the need for practical solutions.

The rise in microplastic pollution makes it clear that addressing this issue requires a shared effort. Reducing waste and supporting companies that value sustainable practices can help create healthier environments and promote global change.

