Scientists warn of potential catastrophic effects if massive 'Doomsday Glacier' collapses: 'Could drag in neighboring glaciers with it'

15 million people or more could face catastrophic flooding as glacial lakes fill and burst.

The Thwaites Glacier on the northern edge of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet has earned the nickname "Doomsday Glacier" because of the dire consequences that would come if it collapsed. The United States is one of several countries that would experience significant impacts.

What's happening?

The Doomsday Glacier is a massive chunk of ice roughly the size of Florida, and it is melting at a rate that has surprised scientists. Its collapse is something scientists fear because of the enormous sea level rise that would follow — estimates put the increase over two feet — and that's not the only worry.

"The glacier acts like a keystone," according to the BBC's Science Focus. "A collapse could drag in neighbouring glaciers with it, potentially adding more than 3 metres to global sea levels." Studies estimate 15 million people or more could face catastrophic flooding as glacial lakes fill and burst.

Countries like the Netherlands, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Micronesia, and the United States would be particularly vulnerable to the collapse of the Thwaites Glacier, per LADbible. A significant rise in sea level would dramatically alter U.S. coastlines as large portions of states would be submerged.

Why is the threat of a melting or collapsing glacier important?

The warming world faces several serious impacts from melting or collapsing glaciers. A United Nations report on mountains and glaciers, or "water towers," warns that vanishing glaciers put more than 3 billion people and numerous vital ecosystems at risk. There are 2 billion people who depend on mountains and glaciers for freshwater. This crucial resource is in jeopardy.

Melting glaciers can also release long-dormant pathogens as the previously frozen environments they were trapped in can no longer hold them. The freed microorganisms would then be able to spread disease.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Rising sea levels also mean storms supercharged by an overheating planet become more destructive as they send seawater further inland and squeeze out more rainfall.

What's being done about the plight of glaciers?

Ditching dirty energy sources and switching to renewable options can help cool the planet.

Installing solar panels is one lucrative way to lessen your home's environmental impact. This source of energy, when combined with a battery system, can help your home be more resilient to severe or extreme weather events. EnergySage offers a free service that helps find vetted local installers and can potentially save you up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Scientists recently made a major breakthrough during testing of new solar technology that holds great promise for increasing efficiency and lowering costs for solar energy.

Exploring critical climate issues, like the threats caused by disappearing glaciers, and talking to family and friends about them, can help raise awareness.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.