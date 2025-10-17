  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of upsetting discovery at local park: 'I hate seeing this'

by Craig Gerard
There is no shortage of dangers facing our environment. From warming temperatures to loss of animal habitats, it seems like all living things are under ever-increasing threats. This is why it is so incredibly frustrating when easily preventable situations that harm our shared environment occur. 

A user took to the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating to document the litter they saw in a park in England.

Above a series of pictures showing litter all over the ground, they wrote, "People who litter like this in public parks (Richmond Park, UK). there were cigarettes, alcohol, a vape and 2 barbecue trays." 

Unfortunately, litter disturbing otherwise serene landscapes is not an isolated incident. Another Redditor took to the site to express frustration with a local business marketing their products by leaving Ziploc bags with flyers and rocks all around their town. And many people have been horrified by the amount of disposable vapes being haphazardly discarded. One even blew out a tire in Northern Ireland.

Litter does more than just ruin serene landscapes. If ingested, it can threaten the health of animals. It can also alter habitats, threatening the safety and stability of ecosystems. 

There are many ways to combat the problem of litter. It's easy to just say, "Don't do it." But change starts with education. Climate awareness begins with a respect for nature. The hope is that increased wildlife-human interactions will lead to a greater understanding of our natural world and the desire to protect it. 

With that in mind, talking to family and friends about the issues facing our climate will always be helpful. Taking local action in our communities will also help prevent 

Commenters on the original post were understandably disturbed by what they saw. 

One said, I hate seeing this … just don't understand why people don't pick up their s***. There are bins everywhere!" 

Another added, "The amount of litter is almost unbearable. It's everywhere in every bush in every place you sit."

