Researchers issue urgent warning on 'silent killer' decimating rainforest: 'It needs a strategic, collective and collaborative effort'

Rhododendrons are beautiful flowers, but they have an ugly effect on certain ecosystems, including that of the Scottish rainforest.

What's happening?

Rhododendrons are woody plants characterized by their bright, clustered flowers. They are a popular choice for decorative greenery, but they are also an invasive species in many areas.

In Scotland, rhododendrons were first brought to the region for ornamental reasons in the 1700s. This has had a detrimental impact on the local ecosystem because they have overpowered native plants in certain parts of the rainforest.

Rhododendrons impede native species' access to adequate light, water, and space. Experts have dubbed it the "silent killer of Scotland," according to the Herald.

Why are invasive species important?

Invasive species like rhododendrons threaten the survival of native plants, which creates a ripple effect in the local ecosystem. Oak, pine, hazel, birch, and ash trees in the Scottish rainforest are home to fungi and moss — which are all at risk when invasive plants take over.

Biodiversity is crucial to the Earth's health because it helps keep the global food supply secure and helps manage the impact of pollution that is warming the atmosphere. Protecting native flora and fauna attracts pollinators to a region, which promotes crop growth.

Meanwhile, healthy ecosystems serve as effective carbon sinks, meaning they absorb more carbon than they release. This helps decrease the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere that are contributing to devastating extreme weather events, displacing people around the world.

What's being done about invasive species?

Rhododendron removal has been a key priority for Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), the country's governmental agency managing environmental issues.

The Herald reported that FLS restored 1,226 hectares (over 3,000 acres) of the Scottish rainforest between 2024 and 2025 so far, more than 300 hectares (nearly 800 acres) more than the previous year. This was done by removing the invasive plants and reintroducing native species to the rainforest.

Richard Thompson, an FLS native woodland ecologist, praised the agency's work, but also said, "However, to truly control the spread of Rhododendron, it needs a strategic, collective and collaborative effort from all landowners and managers including estate and residential gardens."

Individuals can help do their part by avoiding planting rhododendrons in their own gardens. Instead, they can educate themselves on climate issues close to them and take steps to rewild their yards, which requires less effort and investment while promoting local flora and fauna.

