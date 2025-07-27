Report reveals concerning potential impact of border security measures — here's what you need to know

"This water structure is going to be expensive."

The Trump administration has continued to ramp up efforts to place barriers along the Mexico-United States border that it says can deter illegal immigration. It is moving to install a new "waterborne barrier," with critics sounding the alarm about its potential impacts on safety, water supplies, and the environment in Texas.

What's happening?

As noted in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, the Department of Homeland Security had pushed forward the construction of 17 miles of barrier in the Rio Grande as of early July. The "expeditious construction" follows a waiver signed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem that places a high priority on the project and enables the federal government to "bypass the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires stringent environmental reviews before beginning construction," according to The Hill.

The Rio Grande Valley — or RGV — Waterborne Barrier Project is described by the administration as part of an ongoing effort to secure the Southern border.

"In addition, waterborne barriers are intended to create a safer border environment for patrolling agents, as well as deter illegal aliens from attempting to illegally cross the border through dangerous waterways," the release reads.

However, the project has raised several concerns regarding human rights and the disruption of the natural flow of the Rio Grande's waters. Construction is expected to include buoys, as has been the case with past waterborne barriers.

What is concerning about the RGV Waterborne Barrier Project?

In a 2024 report detailing the potential environmental and economic impacts of the project, CBP offered a layout of the affected areas. "Short- and long-term, moderate, adverse impacts on surface waters, including Waters of the United States (WOTUS) and wetlands, will be expected during implementation of the Project Corridor," it reads.

"Assuming a corridor width of 150 feet, the Project could require filling wetlands and WOTUS features, which could impact up to 14.97 acres and 832 linear feet of wetlands."

The report emphasizes that surface water is vital in Texas, making up two-thirds of the state's water supply. The CBP also noted that the project could inhibit stormwater flow as well as increase debris buildup near the barrier during storms and floods.

Changes in water flow can significantly impact aquatic ecosystems, water quality, and even land mass. Alterations in flow caused by human activities, such as the construction of the RGV Waterborne Barrier Project, can disrupt natural cycles and negatively impact plants and animals. It can also lead to increased erosion.

Considering the potential for flow changes and debris buildup, it is perhaps unsurprising that there are also concerns that waterborne barriers can increase the risk of drowning. A separate buoy-based barrier was previously placed by the state of Texas, prompting a lawsuit from the Biden administration, "which said the buoys interfered with federal immigration enforcement and also created a drowning risk for migrants," The Hill reported in early July.

What's being done?

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas spoke to Border Report regarding the potential costs of the barrier project. "When you talk about constructing a fence, it could be $30 million per mile. This water structure is going to be expensive," he said.

Based on those numbers, the RGV Waterborne Barrier Project could top $500 million.

According to Cuellar, since Texas shares the boundaries of the Rio Grande with Mexico and potential water changes may affect that country as well, the International Boundary and Water Commission could come into play.

"They will have a say-so and if they have the International Boundary and Water Commission involved then I think that should soften some of the concerns that we have," Cuellar added.

In the meantime, concerned residents might reach out to their own elected officials to discuss the potential safety and environmental impacts of in-water barriers.

