Experts discover invisible threat lurking in crucial water supply: 'The most contaminated location'

Researchers found a concerning amount of forever chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in a South Carolina river. The issue threatens the health of local residents.

What's happening?

The Waterkeeper Alliance, an advocacy group dedicated to preserving and cleaning waterways, published a report examining the presence of PFAS in various rivers throughout the country.

The Pocotaligo River, which separates Jasper and Beaufort counties, had more pollution than any other body of water studied.

As The State shared, most of the pollution appears to be coming from an old wastewater treatment plant in Sumter. The stretch of river below the plant was "the most contaminated location detected," per the report.

The plant treats wastewater from industries that handle forever chemicals, including metal coating, plastics, chemical, and textile businesses.

The plant filters out bacteria, but it cannot process forever chemicals. Thus, PFAS seep into the local water supply, putting residents at risk.

Why are PFAS concerning?

Most sewage treatment centers are not equipped to handle forever chemicals, which are an increasingly urgent issue. Not only do the chemicals make their way into our water supplies, but they also can get into the fish we eat.

PFAS exposure can lead to a number of health issues, including increased cholesterol, lower antibody response to vaccines, changes in liver enzymes, hypertension and preeclampsia, decreases in birth weight, and kidney as well as testicular cancer, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

What's being done about PFAS?

While the future of the Environmental Protection Agency is up in the air, it has published guidelines for how to address PFAS in the country's waterways. Thirty states have also adopted policies for tackling forever chemicals.

Meanwhile, researchers have been working on ways to remove PFAS from water. Scientists from the University of Illinois discovered a way to target and filter the chemicals, though much more work needs to be done to eliminate PFAS contamination on a wider scale.

