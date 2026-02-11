Gardener captures video of unexpected visitor hiding in backyard: 'Sometimes it's just the little things'

A TikToker shared how what they previously had considered a household annoyance actually turned out to be beneficial for at least one wild animal.

"Remembering when I was irritated at the faucet for leaking but then this," Cassius Corbin (@sixfeetrooted) wrote in the caption of the video.

The video showed a leaking outdoor spigot with a hose attached dripping water onto the ground below. A closer look revealed an amphibian visitor that appeared to be a frog or a toad taking advantage of the falling water.

"Aww, sometimes it's just the little things that get you through," one commenter wrote.

The unexpected encounter illustrated one of the many benefits of rewilding your yard. Upgrading to a natural lawn or growing a native plant garden not only adds to the beauty of your surroundings, but it also can provide food and habitat for local wildlife.

Additionally, native plants can save money on water and landscaping costs.

The many benefits led one century-old publication to name rewilding the biggest gardening trend of 2024, and the popularity of rewilding seems only to have grown since then.

In another example, one Illinois homeowner received major props for sharing images of their four-year rewilding project, which involved filling their yard with native plants.

One of the best parts about rewilding, planting a natural lawn, or growing native plants is that you can receive many of the benefits without having to redo your entire yard. Devoting even just a small piece of land to a natural lawn or a native garden can help wildlife, including pollinators, while also saving you time and money.

There is no right or wrong way to upgrade your yard. And, as the creator discovered, sometimes even a problem can lead to a heartwarming encounter.

