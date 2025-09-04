Gardener shares heartwarming video of backyard visitor enjoying plants: 'So sweet'

One TikTok creator asked a strange question, but the prompt for that question could hardly be more lovely: a hummingbird.

Cynthia (@florida.cottage.g) shared a video of the little acrobatic bird peacefully resting on a stem in the heart of a colorful garden.

"Does it ever feel like you're being watched? This little hummingbird was watching me closely today. So sweet," she wrote in the post's caption.

Witnessing nature show off like this is within nearly everyone's reach.

If you are lucky enough to have a garden, or even just a small patch of yard, you have an opportunity to provide a healthy ecosystem for wild species to thrive.

This means that, rather than sticking to a carpet of grass, which is generally high-maintenance, you can choose to rewild your yard or upgrade to a natural lawn.

Even partially converting green space to accommodate native plants reduces time spent on yard work, saves money, and cuts down on the need for excessive watering, thereby conserving resources.

There are multiple eco-friendly options, including clover and buffalo grass, which are more likely to attract pollinators such as birds, bees, and butterflies. These creatures are essential for flowering plants to reproduce, and they ensure that agricultural crops grow.

According to the Department of Agriculture, over 150 food crops in the United States, including most fruits and grains, rely on pollination by insects, birds, and bats. Those crops alone are worth more than $10 billion per year.

In fact, pollinators are responsible for about 1 in 3 bites of food that we eat.

Beyond the environmental impacts that upgrading your garden can have, opting for native plants that are perfectly suited to their local climates and soils makes life easier — no more mowing the lawn for hours, and no more using tons of water.

Commenters were thoroughly impressed.

"I have NEVER seen a hummingbird at rest," one said. "She's admiring that gorgeous garden."

"This is a hummingbird's paradise, after all," another replied.

