Experts issue warning after finding bird in heartbreaking predicament: 'It just shows the harm caused'

"I'm very grateful to the member of the public who reported this to us."

by Simon Sage
Animal welfare workers in the U.K. had to make a tough call about a rescued bird, according to the London Post.

What's happening?

A heron in eastern London's Lamorbey Park was found caught in a fishing line. It tangled the bird so that it was anchored to a log. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) was able to rescue the animal, but a lot of damage had already been done.  

"During the rescue he was sadly being attacked by coots," said RSPCA animal rescue officer Brian Milligan, per the London Post. "I caught him using my reach and rescue pole. After cutting the line from his feet I took him to RSPCA Mallydams Wood, and I was hopeful he'd make a full recovery. Sadly he had a dislocated hip and had to be put to sleep."

Why is fishing waste important?

Fishing line is strong and nearly invisible, making it a particular danger when anglers cut the line in the wild. These lines have caught bald eagles, herons, and seals. At commercial scale, abandoned fishing gear is a major source of ocean plastic pollution. Over one million tons of ghost gear are left at sea annually, composing about half of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

While these fishing lines pose direct physical threats to marine wildlife, they also shed microplastics over time. These particles work their way into the fish we catch, and once ingested by humans, can contribute to all sorts of immune, endocrine, and reproductive health problems.

What's being done about discarded fishing lines?

"It just shows the harm caused by fishing litter," said Milligan, per the London Post. "Once again, we plead with anglers to be responsible. Clear up after yourselves and take your litter home. This poor bird needlessly suffered and it could have been prevented."

Besides being more responsible with fishing waste, individuals can be lifesavers if they're vigilant and quickly make contact with local rescue operations.

"I'm very grateful to the member of the public who reported this to us as the poor bird would have been in a lot of pain, and would have starved to death if we hadn't rescued him," said Milligan, per the London Post.

